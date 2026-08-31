NPP set to overhaul constitution as delegates prepare to vote on sweeping reforms

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has officially circulated a set of proposed constitutional amendments to its constituency and regional secretariats, laying the groundwork for major structural changes ahead of its National Delegates Conference on 3 October 2026 in Kumasi.

The proposals follow a mandate from the Supreme Court in Prof. Frimpong Boateng & Ors. v. New Patriotic Party & Ors., which ordered political parties to grant voting rights to all members in good standing during presidential and parliamentary primaries in line with Article 55 of the 1992 Constitution.

A nine-member Constitution Amendment Committee, chaired by Frank Davies, has been tasked with streamlining the proposals into formal motions for deliberation.

Reshuffling party leadership and succession

Key proposals submitted by party stakeholders focus heavily on leadership dynamics and expanding executive positions.

Submissions from Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Daniel Kwaku Adomako (Sir Obama Pokuase), and Baapogma Derick Mwening-Kuma propose establishing the party's Presidential Candidate as the official Leader of the Party.

Under these proposals, the National Chairperson would act as leader only when the party is in opposition prior to the election of a standard-bearer, while a sitting President would lead the party until a candidate is chosen.

Further proposals advocate expanding the number of National Vice-Chairpersons from three to six by adding three appointed positions.

Proponents argue this expansion ensures compliance with Article 55(9) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires national executive committees to reflect representation from all regions of Ghana.

Deepening grassroots and administrative inclusion

The circulated document captures additional reform proposals across various sectors of the party:

Council of Elders: The National Council of Elders has proposed incorporating all past Presidents, Vice Presidents, and National Chairmen upon the completion of their tenure. Concurrently, the 16 Regional Councils of Elders have petitioned for automatic delegate status at the National Delegates Conference.

The National Council of Elders has proposed incorporating all past Presidents, Vice Presidents, and National Chairmen upon the completion of their tenure. Concurrently, the 16 Regional Councils of Elders have petitioned for automatic delegate status at the National Delegates Conference. Creation of a Christian Wing: Hon. Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah has formally proposed establishing a National Christian Wing as a Special Organ of the party, mirroring the existing structure of the National Nasara Wing.

Hon. Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah has formally proposed establishing a National Christian Wing as a Special Organ of the party, mirroring the existing structure of the National Nasara Wing. Digital and communications expansion: Proposals submitted by the Director of ICT, Eric N. Amankwa Ntori, and others advocate formally integrating IT Officers into the Constituency Executive Committee structure. Requests have also been filed to create Deputy Communications Officer positions at regional and constituency levels.

Proposals submitted by the Director of ICT, Eric N. Amankwa Ntori, and others advocate formally integrating IT Officers into the Constituency Executive Committee structure. Requests have also been filed to create Deputy Communications Officer positions at regional and constituency levels. Primaries spending cap: A proposal by Samuel Ohemeng advocates establishing a fixed ceiling on transportation and feeding allowances for delegates during parliamentary primaries—capped at GHS 1,000 in sitting NPP seats and GHS 500 in orphan constituencies—to curb vote-buying.

A proposal by Samuel Ohemeng advocates establishing a fixed ceiling on transportation and feeding allowances for delegates during parliamentary primaries—capped at GHS 1,000 in sitting NPP seats and GHS 500 in orphan constituencies—to curb vote-buying. Gender representation: The Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) has submitted amendments to enforce a minimum 30% quota for women across all elective and appointive positions in line with the Affirmative Action Act 2024.

Party members and executives are expected to review the proposals ahead of the October conference, where a two-thirds majority vote will be required to adopt any constitutional changes.

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