NPP backs constitutional restrictions on MPs serving on public boards and procurement bodies

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for stricter constitutional restrictions on the appointment of sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) to public boards and procurement bodies of publicly funded institutions.

The party argues that preventing MPs from holding such positions would help strengthen the independence of Parliament, minimise potential conflicts of interest and enhance public confidence in the legislature.

The position was presented by the Member of Parliament for Gushegu, Sulemana Tampuli Alhassan, at a press conference on Thursday, September 17, 2026, during which the NPP outlined its position on proposed constitutional reforms.

Alhassan Tampuli said the party supports the Constitutional Review Committee’s (CRC) recommendation for stronger constitutional safeguards to address potential conflicts of interest involving public officials, particularly MPs appointed to boards of publicly funded institutions.

He said constitutional restrictions would offer a stronger and more lasting safeguard than relying solely on legislation or administrative measures to regulate the conduct of public officials.

“The CRC recommended stronger constitutional conflict of interest restrictions and that Members of Parliament should not be serving on public boards and procurement bodies of publicly funded entities. Our government rejected the need for constitutional amendments, relying instead on proposed legislation on a code of conduct for public officers. “We think that the recommendation of the CRC is very good. The constitutional guardrails will be better served if we don’t have Members of Parliament serving on various boards. We believe that the reform would strengthen the integrity and independence of Parliament. It will help safeguard public resources and reinforce public confidence in Parliament.”

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