NPP must unite and rebuild for 2028 – Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prioritise unity and grassroots mobilisation as the party begins preparations towards the 2028 general elections.

He made the remarks during a meeting with the National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC), which visited him at his office to formally extend an invitation to the party’s 2026 National Delegates Conference.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP’s ability to rebuild and renew itself would depend significantly on strengthening its internal cohesion and reconnecting with its grassroots supporters.

He also expressed confidence in the party’s prospects for the 2028 elections, while stressing the importance of laying a strong organisational foundation.

The former President commended the NOEC for its work towards organising the National Delegates Conference and the national officers election process.

He also expressed his support for the committee and confirmed that he would attend the conference.

The NOEC Chairman, Frederick Opare-Ansah, disclosed the details of the engagement in a Facebook post, saying the committee was grateful to the former President for receiving its delegation and offering counsel and support as preparations for the conference continue.

The committee said Nana Akufo-Addo’s engagement with its members formed part of efforts to engage key figures of the party ahead of the conference and the election of new national officers.

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