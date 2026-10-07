I plan to secure 70 ‘orphan’ parliamentary seats for NPP — Abanga

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser Abanga Fuseini Yakubu says he is targeting 70 parliamentary seats currently held by the NDC as part of efforts to return the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power in 2028.
He said the party’s youth wing would work to identify and reclaim constituencies he described as “orphan seats” — constituencies where the NPP previously had a strong presence but lost parliamentary representation.
Speaking on JoyNews PM Express programme on Tuesday, October 6, Abanga said his focus would be on strengthening the party’s grassroots structures and mobilising young people to support the NPP’s campaign ahead of the next general election.
“I plan to secure 70 orphan parliamentary seats for the NPP,” he said, outlining his ambition as the party’s newly elected National Youth Organiser.
He said the target would require sustained grassroots engagement, strategic mobilisation and a concerted effort by the party’s youth wing to rebuild its presence in constituencies where it suffered defeats in the 2024 election.
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