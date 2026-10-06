Bawumia urges NPP Ashanti region stakeholders to use experience to strengthen party ahead of 2028

NPP Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged key stakeholders of the party in the Ashanti Region to deploy their experience, expertise and political capital to strengthen the party’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 general elections.

He made the call at a strategic stakeholder engagement in Kumasi following the successful election of the NPP’s new national executives at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The meeting brought together founding members, members of the Council of Patrons and Council of Elders, former and current Members of Parliament, former Chief Executive Officers of state institutions and former Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

Dr Bawumia stressed the importance of reconnecting the party’s leadership with its grassroots structures, charging the stakeholders to take ownership of their respective constituencies and operational bases.

He said issues of apathy and internal disenchantment must be addressed early to build a stronger and more coordinated campaign structure for 2028.

According to the NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Officer, Dr Keskine Owusu Poku, Dr Bawumia also outlined his broader vision for the party and explained how the expertise of the stakeholders could be harnessed to support policy execution should the NPP return to government.

Participants used the closed-door session to raise concerns about the party’s structures, grassroots mobilisation and regional strategy, with Dr Bawumia responding to the issues raised.

A major outcome of the meeting was a decision to institutionalise the stakeholder consultations.

Dr Bawumia endorsed a proposal by Ashanti Regional Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah for the meetings to be held every three months to assess progress, address emerging challenges and refine the party’s strategy towards 2028.

Earlier, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah urged party stalwarts to remain actively involved in organisational affairs and regularly share their experience with regional, constituency and polling station executives to strengthen coordination across the party’s structures.

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