‘Is 24-hour Market concept still part of 24-hour Economy?’ – Hassan Ayariga asks government

The Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called on the government to clarify its policy direction following the apparent change in terminology from “24-hour Markets” to “District Model Markets.”

In a statement issued on Monday, October 5, Ayariga said the 24-hour Market concept had become closely associated with the government’s flagship 24-hour Economy policy and had given the programme a visible and practical identity.

He said the concept created an understanding that selected markets and commercial centres could operate beyond conventional working hours, creating opportunities for businesses, traders, workers and consumers.

Hassan Ayariga said any decision to change the name or identity of the initiative must be properly explained to the public.

“If the intention of government is to broaden the initiative by developing modern model markets across the districts, then that objective should be clearly communicated,” he said.

He warned that removing the “24 Hour” identity without sufficient explanation could create the perception that the original concept was being abandoned or was no longer central to the government’s 24-hour Economy agenda.

According to Ayariga, such a change could also provide political opponents and critics with grounds to argue that a major component of the flagship policy has not worked as intended.

Dr Ayariga suggested that if the government intends to combine the 24-hour Economy concept with a broader district market development programme, it could consider the name “24 Hour District Model Markets.”

He said this would preserve the identity of the 24-hour Economy policy while accommodating the broader objective of developing modern markets across the districts.

The APC leader stressed that his concerns were not motivated by political point-scoring but by the need for policy consistency, accountability and clear communication.

“We therefore respectfully ask: Is the 24 Hour Market concept still an integral part of the government's 24 Hour Economy policy, or has there been a change in policy direction?” he asked.

“The Ghanaian people deserve clarity.”

The government has announced plans to review and remodel the flagship 24-hour market initiative, with the proposed District Model Markets expected to reflect the revised scope of the programme.

Hassan Ayariga is now calling for clarification on whether the change in terminology represents a rebranding of the initiative or a substantive change in policy direction.

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