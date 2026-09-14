Ashanti Regional Minister halts 24-Hour Market project in Mankranso over school demolition concerns

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has ordered an immediate halt to construction and all related activities on the 24-Hour Economy Market project in Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South West District.

The directive follows concerns raised over claims that a school facility could be demolished to make way for the market project.

A video circulating on social media featured the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Officer in the district alleging that the classroom block was at risk of being demolished to pave the way for the project.

Responding to the concerns in a Facebook post, Dr Amoakohene said there were no plans to demolish the classroom block as part of the construction of the 24-hour model market.

“I wish to assure the general public that the school has not been demolished and will not be demolished,” the Minister wrote.

He said the Ahafo Ano South West District Assembly had nevertheless been directed to immediately suspend all activities related to the market project.

The Minister has also summoned relevant stakeholders to his office for a full review of the matter.

Assembly denies demolition plans

The District Chief Executive for Ahafo Ano South West, Abubakar Sedik, has also rejected the claims, describing them as “false, misleading and politically motivated”.

According to the DCE, the market project is separate from the classroom facility and the two projects are not connected.

He explained that the classroom block was constructed in 2022 but has remained unused since its completion.

Mr Sedik described the decision to construct the facility at the time as a “misplaced priority”, citing what he said were pressing developmental needs in the district and the fact that the building had not been utilised.

The Assembly, however, acknowledged the importance of the facility to the community, saying the school has become an integral part of local life and continues to play an important role for residents.

Mr Sedik reassured residents that there were no plans to demolish the school and said the Assembly remained committed to initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in the district.

The Assembly said the school would remain in place while efforts are made to address concerns surrounding its operations and future.

The Regional Minister’s directive means work on the market project will remain suspended pending the review involving the relevant stakeholders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.