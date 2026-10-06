KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Brong Ahafo lead groups after Matchday Two

Audio By Carbonatix
Elite Academy Prempeh College and Brong Ahafo have emerged as the early pace-setters in Groups A and B, respectively, following the conclusion of Matchday Two of the 2026 KGL Foundation Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship.
Prempeh College sit top of Group A with a perfect six points from two matches after maintaining their winning start to the competition.
Greater Accra are second on six points and remain unbeaten but trail the leaders on goal difference.
Upper East Region occupy third place with four points, while Volta Region sit fourth on two points. Central Region and Northern Region are yet to register a point after two matches.
In Group B, Brong Ahafo have also made a flawless start, winning both of their opening fixtures to move to the summit with six points.
Western Region occupy second place with four points, while Elite Academy BIG Boss are third, also on four points.
Upper West Region sit fourth with two points, level with defending champions Ashanti Region, who are fifth. Eastern Region remain at the bottom without a point.
With two matchdays completed, the race for progression is beginning to take shape, with Prempeh College and Brong Ahafo setting the early pace while several teams remain within touching distance of the leading positions.
Sponsored by the KGL Foundation, the Inter-Regional U17 Colts Championship forms part of the Ghana Football Association’s Talent Development Scheme (TDS), an initiative focused on identifying, developing and nurturing emerging football talent across the country.
The tournament continues to provide an important platform for Ghana’s brightest U17 prospects to showcase their technical quality, tactical understanding and potential while gaining valuable competitive experience against some of the nation’s finest young footballers.
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