LA 2028: Black Queens arrive in Mauritius for Olympic Games qualifier first leg

Ghana senior women's national team have opened camp in Mauritius ahead of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifier.

The Black Queens arrived in Mauritius on Monday, October 5, with 10 players arriving by midday of the opening day of camp.

Ghana will face Mauritius on Thursday, October 8, in the first leg of the tie before returning to the Accra Sports Stadium five days later for the reverse fixture.

The players who arrived in the opening hours of the camp include Rose Teye Baah, Margaret Agyapomaa, Diana Amoako, Nancy Amoh, Zakaria Ajegepina and Rabiatu Maltiti.

Touchdown Mauritius. Our Queens have landed in Mauritius ahead of the LA 2028 Olympics qualifier. #ShineBlackQueens #LA2028 #olympicQualifiers #MoreThanAble https://t.co/bQi40mUHvL — Ghana Women National Teams (@GhanaWNT) October 5, 2026

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.