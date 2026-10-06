Football | National

LA 2028: Black Queens arrive in Mauritius for Olympic Games qualifier first leg

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  6 October 2026 9:11am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana senior women's national team have opened camp in Mauritius ahead of their 2028 Olympic Games qualifier.

The Black Queens arrived in Mauritius on Monday, October 5, with 10 players arriving by midday of the opening day of camp.

Ghana will face Mauritius on Thursday, October 8, in the first leg of the tie before returning to the Accra Sports Stadium five days later for the reverse fixture.

The players who arrived in the opening hours of the camp include Rose Teye Baah, Margaret Agyapomaa, Diana Amoako, Nancy Amoh, Zakaria Ajegepina and Rabiatu Maltiti.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group