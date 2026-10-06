Kenya confirms its first Ebola death as outbreak spreads

Audio By Carbonatix
Kenya has confirmed its first case of Ebola - a Kenyan citizen who has been living in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the past seven years.
Health Minister Aden Duale said the patient, who fell ill a month ago and was treated in several hospitals in DR Congo, died days after arriving in Nairobi.
Duale said the patient boarded a flight on Saturday and underwent normal public screening at the main airport in Nairobi before he was transferred by a relative to a hospital in the city.
More than 4,000 people have died from Ebola in DR Congo this year, in what is the second most deadly known outbreak of the disease.
Shortly after DR Congo declared an outbreak of Ebola in May, it was also reported in Uganda, where two people have died. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the country free of the disease in August.
Since then, all cases of the disease have been declared in the DR Congo.
The current outbreak has been caused by the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which is relatively rare, with no known vaccine.
Duale confirmed that the Kenyan national had tested positive for the Bundibugyo species.
According to the minister, the patient first travelled by road from DR Congo to the Ugandan capital, Kampala, where he boarded a flight to Nairobi.
Duale said that after being taken to the Nairobi Hospital, the patient was transferred to an isolation facility which was built during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was there that the patient "developed fever, chills, intense fatigue and weakness, painful swallowing, muscle pain and bleeding under the skin".
"Doctors suspected a viral haemorrhagic fever based on his symptoms and travel history and collected samples for testing. The sample tested positive for Ebola Bundibugyo virus," Duale said.
The patient died at 23:30 (20:30 GMT) on Monday, and his burial is planned for later on Tuesday in line with public health safety protocols.
At least 28 contacts, including family members and healthcare workers, have been identified, while health authorities are tracing a further 23 passengers and four crew members who travelled on the same flight.
So far, WHO has recorded 4,082 deaths out of 8,463 cases since the emergence of the Bundibugyo species of the virus.
There are currently no approved vaccines or treatments for the species, which is highly infectious.
Latest Stories
-
Deaths of three children in Tamale vehicle now treated as murder – Police
49 seconds
-
Catholic Bishops urge stronger action against tramadol, marijuana abuse
3 minutes
-
Health experts warn women against unregulated breast enlargement products, herbal remedies
7 minutes
-
Kenya confirms its first Ebola death as outbreak spreads
10 minutes
-
Assemblies of God World Congress: Ghana to host first African edition from October 14 to 16
12 minutes
-
Humanity Haven Foundation supports 100 pupils in Wiamoase with educational supplies
12 minutes
-
LA 2028: Black Queens arrive in Mauritius for Olympic Games qualifier first leg
33 minutes
-
Local Government Service HR practitioners urged to embrace digital systems
41 minutes
-
Lawyer highlights gaps in Ghana’s rape law regarding male victims
41 minutes
-
Nigeria declares three days of mourning after military aircraft crash kills 32
46 minutes
-
CPP’s Kwame Nkrumah Botsio calls for legally binding MOU to end teacher strike
51 minutes
-
Vice President hopeful of swift end to teacher strike
54 minutes
-
KGL U17 Colts 2026: Prempeh Elite Academy, Brong Ahafo lead groups after Matchday Two
1 hour
-
Tullow Oil posts $101m half-year loss despite production gains
2 hours
-
Multimedia Group congratulates Fidelity Bank on 20 years of excellence and impact
2 hours