Health experts warn women against unregulated breast enlargement products, herbal remedies

Health experts have cautioned women against relying on unregulated breast enlargement products and herbal remedies to address breast-related concerns, warning that some may contain harmful substances or delay the diagnosis of serious conditions.

The warning was issued during a breast cancer awareness programme organised by the Ministry of Roads and Highways in Accra.

A midwife at the Ridge Hospital, Abigail Asiamah, said some women delay seeking medical attention when they notice changes in their breasts because they turn to herbal preparations or other unverified treatments.

She warned that such practices could make it more difficult for health professionals to diagnose and treat conditions at an early stage.

“To our women who are hiding in pain and visiting the herbalist, there is hope. Walk to any health facility and get treatment early,” she said.

Madam Asiamah also raised concerns about products marketed as breast enlargement solutions, cautioning that some may contain chemicals or other substances that could have harmful effects on the body.

“The medications we take to enhance our boobs may contain harmful chemicals. Let’s use the right channel to get things done rather than using medications that are not prescribed by the doctor,” she said.

The caution comes as Ghana joins global efforts to raise awareness of breast cancer during October, which is observed internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer remains a major health concern in Ghana, with early detection considered critical to improving treatment outcomes.

Data from the Global Cancer Observatory show that Ghana recorded 5,025 new breast cancer cases in 2022, representing 18.4% of all cancers diagnosed in the country.

The disease also accounted for 2,369 deaths, representing 13.2% of all cancer deaths recorded that year.

Health professionals say these figures underscore the importance of paying attention to changes in the breasts and seeking medical assessment promptly.

A lump or swelling, changes in the size or shape of the breast, changes around the nipple, and unusual discharge are among symptoms that should not be ignored.

Although not every breast change is cancerous, health professionals advise that unusual changes should be assessed by a qualified professional rather than treated based on assumptions.

Early detection can improve the chances of successful treatment and reduce the risk of the disease progressing to more advanced

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