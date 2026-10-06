Assemblies of God World Congress: Ghana to host first African edition from October 14 to 16

Ghana is set to host the Assemblies of God World Congress for the first time on the African continent, with more than 10,000 delegates and visitors expected to participate in the three-day event.

The congress, scheduled for October 14 to 16, will bring together members of Assemblies of God from different parts of the world for worship, revival, seminars and discussions on the church’s global mission.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on October 6, Special Aide to the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana, Evangeline Gbenartey, described the event as a historic moment for Ghana and the African continent.

“This year’s World Congress is so special because it is coming to Africa for the first time and to Ghana.”

The World Congress is held every three years and provides an opportunity for members of Assemblies of God worldwide to meet, worship and renew their commitment to the church’s mission.

According to Ms. Gbenartey, Ghana was selected through a voting process involving participating countries, following a proposal from Tanzania.

This year’s congress is being held under the theme “Commission: One Mandate, Every Nation.”

The theme reflects the church’s focus on fulfilling its global evangelistic mission and expanding its presence through church planting.

Ms. Gbenartey explained that Assemblies of God Worldwide has an ambitious agenda to plant one million churches around the world.

“Assemblies of God Worldwide is focused on one particular agenda. This agenda focuses on getting one million churches planted worldwide.”

She said the congress is therefore expected to serve as a platform for participants to renew their commitment to spreading the gospel across nations.

Organisers expect more than 10,000 people to attend the congress, making it one of the major international religious gatherings to be hosted in Ghana.

The programme will include daytime seminars as well as evening open-air gatherings featuring worship and other activities.

Ms. Gbenartey urged Ghanaians to take advantage of the occasion and participate in the activities.

“Everyone is invited. Please come.”

Beyond its religious significance, organisers believe the congress could provide a boost to several sectors of Ghana’s economy.

The arrival of thousands of visitors is expected to create increased demand for hotels, restaurants, transportation and other services.

“Imagine the resources to our hospitality industry. Imagine the transport industry. Imagine the food industry. The restaurants. Everyone.”

Ms. Gbenartey said the event would give businesses an opportunity to benefit from the influx of international visitors.

She also believes the congress will help showcase Ghana as a welcoming destination for major international events.

For the organisers, hosting the World Congress in Ghana is also an opportunity to challenge negative perceptions about Africa.

Ms. Gbenartey said international visitors will have the chance to experience Ghana and see the opportunities available on the continent.

“There are still people who believe that Africa is a dungeon. It’s not.”

She added: “Africa is thriving. And this is a chance for people to change their lives.”

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