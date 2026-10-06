Education | National

Humanity Haven Foundation supports 100 pupils in Wiamoase with educational supplies

Source: Joseph Obeng  
  6 October 2026 9:32am
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Humanity Haven Foundation (HHF), an Ashanti Region-based non-governmental organisation, has presented essential educational supplies to 100 basic school pupils in Wiamoase, located within the Sekyere South Municipality.

The items, which included school bags, exercise books, pens, pencils, and mathematical sets were handed over to selected beneficiaries during a brief ceremony held on Friday morning at the local Salvation Army Church.

Speaking at the event, Madam Emelia Frimpong, President of the Foundation, explained that the donation aims to motivate pupils and ensure they remain committed to their education.

"As a foundation, our research revealed that many parents struggle to purchase basic learning materials when schools reopen," Madam Frimpong noted.

She added, "we stepped in to alleviate this burden and ensure these young learners do not miss out on quality education due to a lack of supplies."


Expressing gratitude on behalf of the municipal education directorate, Mr. Andrew Osei Twumasi, the Sekyere South Deputy Director in charge of Supervision and Monitoring, commended the foundation for its timely intervention.

He urged parents to ensure their children maintain the materials and make consistent use of them in school.

Additionally, Mr. Twumasi praised local school administrators for their dedication to student oversight and encouraged teachers to instill strong moral values alongside academic instruction.

"We are deeply grateful to Humanity Haven Foundation for this support," Mr. Twumasi stated.

He added, "I charge the beneficiaries to make good use of these items so that this investment in their future yields meaningful results for the entire community."


Elaborating on the foundation’s vision, Emmanuel Asante Amoabeng, Secretary to Humanity Haven, disclosed that the organization was established three years ago to support marginalized populations, including prison inmates, orphans, and underserved rural communities.

Operating with a core team of 34 members, the foundation funds its initiatives primarily through internal member contributions.

While outreaches are currently conducted on an annual basis, Mr. Amoabeng noted that the group aims to increase the frequency of its interventions as it expands its volunteer network.

"We hope our ongoing humanitarian efforts will inspire more benevolent individuals to join us so we can scale our support to those most in need," he said.


Beyond the general donation, the foundation announced two key welfare commitments.

These were the full educational adoption of two young boys, and ongoing support for a bedridden mother in the community who has been struggling to keep her child in school.

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