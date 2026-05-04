Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah leads transformational training programme for Wiamoase youth

Three years after his enstoolment as Wiamoase Ahenemma Hene, Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah is steadily redefining leadership through impactful community development and youth empowerment initiatives.

At the heart of his vision is the Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah Foundation, an intervention platform dedicated to equipping the less privileged in Wiamoase with practical skills that can secure their livelihoods and future.

In a significant milestone, ten beneficiaries under the foundation successfully graduated from a two-year professional training programme during the recent Easter celebrations.

The initiative, fully funded by the foundation, covered hairdressing as well as complementary skills such as make-up, pedicure, and manicure.

By covering all associated costs, the foundation removed financial barriers and let participants focus on building employable skills.

The graduation ceremony was both a celebration of achievement and excellence, with awards presented to outstanding trainees in recognition of their commitment and performance.

Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah, who personally graced the occasion, presented the awards and delivered a heartfelt and motivational address.

He urged the graduates to remain disciplined, entrepreneurial, and focused on building sustainable livelihoods with the skills they had acquired.

In addition, he used the platform to raise concerns about the growing misuse of auto rickshaws, popularly known as Pragya, by underage individuals, which he noted has contributed to a rise in road accidents.

He called on government authorities to enforce stricter regulations to curb the situation and enhance public safety.

Beyond vocational training, the foundation has also provided educational sponsorships to several individuals from Wiamoase to pursue higher education in various universities.

This reflects a broader, long-term vision of human capital development that combines both technical skills and academic advancement.

The foundation’s reach extends further into other trades, including tiling and electrical works, ensuring that more youth are equipped with diverse, marketable skills.

The overarching mission is to promote self-reliance, reduce unemployment, and deter young people from engaging in social vices such as drug abuse and teenage pregnancies.

Although Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah has supported youth development over the years, this marks the first time the initiative has been executed on such a large scale.

He assured the chiefs and people of Wiamoase that the programme is not a nine-day wonder but a sustained intervention that will continue to expand and impact more lives.

The ceremony was attended by key traditional leaders and dignitaries, including Nana Boakye Yiadom, his royal father and Chief of Wiamoase, as well as Nana Oforiwaa Amanfo, the Queen Mother of Wiamoase.

Also present was Dr Oderfour Osei Kwame Kotoko, alongside members of the Wiamoase diaspora community and other distinguished patrons.

In a touching moment, a talented individual from the community received a wheelchair donation, highlighting the foundation’s inclusive approach to empowerment and support.

Through strategic investment in skills development, education, and community welfare, Nana Pim-Wusu Ansah continues to position Wiamoase as a model for sustainable, people-centred development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.