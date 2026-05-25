Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 to champion agricultural self-reliance through innovation

The Forecourt of the State House in Accra is set to host the 3rd edition of the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 13, as stakeholders across the agricultural value chain gather to explore the future of agribusiness and food security in Ghana.

Held under the theme, “From Soil to Sovereignty: Building Ghana’s Agricultural Self-Reliance through Innovation,” the Expo seeks to drive conversations around sustainable agriculture, innovation, export growth, and investment in Ghana’s horticultural sector.

The event is being organised by the Federation of Associations of Ghanaian Exporters (FAGE) in collaboration with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (Ghana Exim Bank).

The three-day exhibition is expected to attract farmers, exporters, agribusinesses, investors, researchers, development partners, policymakers, students, and consumers from across the country and beyond.

Organisers say the 2026 edition builds on the success of previous expos and aims to create a more impactful platform for promoting Ghana’s agricultural transformation agenda at a time when countries around the world are prioritising food security, local production, and economic resilience.

Despite Ghana’s rich agricultural potential and favourable climate conditions, stakeholders believe significant opportunities within the horticultural sector remain underutilised.

The Expo is therefore expected to provide a strategic platform to promote value addition, innovation, market expansion, investment opportunities, and sustainable agricultural development.

Participants will experience exhibitions showcasing fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, greenhouse technologies, irrigation systems, agritech solutions, packaging innovations, processed products, and export-ready commodities.

The programme will also feature business-to-business networking sessions, market linkage opportunities, and policy discussions aimed at strengthening Ghana’s agricultural value chain and positioning the country competitively within the global horticultural market.

Speaking ahead of the event, President of FAGE, Davies Narh Korboe, underscored the need for Ghana to prioritise agricultural transformation as a pathway to national development and economic independence.

“Ghana possesses the land, the people, the climate, and the potential to feed itself and compete globally,” he said.

“Agricultural self-reliance is not merely an economic ambition; it is a national responsibility. Through innovation, partnerships, and strategic investments, we can build a Ghana that grows what it consumes and exports what the world demands.”

According to organisers, beyond the exhibitions and business engagements, the Expo is also expected to inspire young entrepreneurs and demonstrate the critical role agriculture continues to play in job creation, food security, industrial growth, and national development.

As Ghana pushes towards agricultural sovereignty and export competitiveness, the Ghana Horticulture Expo 2026 is being positioned as a bold initiative aimed at transforming the country’s agricultural potential into sustainable prosperity.

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