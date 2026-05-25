Benin’s Wadagni takes office, vows better living standards, security

Benin's new president, Romuald Wadagni, vowed at his inauguration on Sunday to confront rising security threats and ensure that economic growth translates into concrete improvements in people's lives.

Wadagni was elected on April ‌12 with more than 94% of the vote against challenger Paul Hounkpe, according to results confirmed on Sunday by the Constitutional Court.

He succeeds Patrice Talon, who had led the ​West African nation since 2016 and stepped down after two terms, ​in line with constitutional limits.

The 49-year-old former finance minister, who served ⁠in the role for a decade, is expected to continue Talon’s reform ​agenda, which helped deliver steady economic growth and improve Benin’s business climate.

"Our economy ​has progressed. That's a fact. But we all know that national growth only makes sense when it becomes visible in people's everyday lives," Wadagni said in his inaugural ​address.

He pledged to focus on job creation, access to basic services and ​social protection.

"The development of Benin must be experienced in every component of society and in ‌every ⁠territory of the Republic," he said.

Wadagni also acknowledged mounting security challenges, as jihadist groups spilling over from the Sahel have stepped up attacks in northern Benin in recent years.

“Benin will not yield to fear or complacency,” he ​said, pledging closer ​cooperation with neighbouring ⁠countries facing the same threat.

Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali, the Sahel states at the centre of that threat, were ​among several countries represented at the ceremony.

In a region ​where some ⁠leaders have sought to extend their stay in power, Wadagni also stressed his commitment to democratic norms.

"I will serve with the constant awareness that power is ⁠never ​a personal privilege." he said.

The outgoing government ​narrowly survived a coup attempt in December, underscoring the fragile political and security environment in which Wadagni ​takes office.

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