Benin’s Wadagni wins presidency in landslide with over 94% of votes

Audio By Carbonatix
Benin's Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni secured a landslide victory in the West African nation's April 12 presidential election, garnering over 94% of the votes, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday.
Sacca Lafia, head of the country's independent electoral commission, announced on national television that the result was based on more than 90% of votes counted, highlighting Wadagni's insurmountable lead.
Voter turnout for the election stood at 58.78%, Lafia added.
Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe conceded defeat earlier on Monday.
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