Africa

Benin’s Wadagni wins presidency in landslide with over 94% of votes

Source: Reuters  
  14 April 2026 3:06am
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Benin's Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni secured a landslide victory in the West African nation's April 12 presidential election, garnering over 94% of ​the votes, provisional results from the electoral commission showed on Monday.

Sacca Lafia, head ​of the country's ​independent electoral commission, announced on ‌national ⁠television that the result was based on more than 90% ​of ​votes ⁠counted, highlighting Wadagni's insurmountable lead.

Voter ​turnout for the ​election ⁠stood at 58.78%, Lafia added.

Opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe conceded defeat earlier on Monday.

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