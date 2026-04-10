Akufo-Addo arrives in Cotonou to lead ECOWAS mission to observe Benin presidential election

Audio By Carbonatix
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Cotonou to begin high-level stakeholder engagements as Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission ahead of the presidential election in Benin scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026.
His mission, under the ECOWAS framework, is aimed at supporting a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process that reflects the will of the people.
Leading a multidisciplinary delegation, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is overseeing the deployment of 20 long-term observers, 80 short-term observers, and 25 young professionals who will be stationed across various parts of Benin to monitor the election.
The observation mission is guided by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which mandates observers to assess key aspects of the electoral process, including the technical conduct of the polls, the neutrality of state institutions, and the overall political environment.
According to an update from ECOWAS, the presence of the mission is expected to serve as a catalyst for promoting democratic governance, stability, and credibility in the electoral process across the region.
Akufo-Addo assured to work closely with authorities in Benin to ensure that the election is conducted in a manner that upholds democratic principles and strengthens public confidence in the outcome.
Latest Stories
-
Drone strike hits wedding celebration in Sudan, killing at least 30 people
9 minutes
-
UEW Public Lecture Series 2026: We’re preparing children for a past that no longer exists — Dr Ibn Chambas warns
15 minutes
-
AMA to begin night enforcement against unscreened food vendors
17 minutes
-
Nkawie Circuit Court remands 30-year-old mason over Mpasatia shop break-in
19 minutes
-
Fintechs’ collaboration no longer optional – MMFL CFO
20 minutes
-
KMA to prohibit other assemblies from accessing Oti landfill site over looming sanitation crisis
22 minutes
-
GTA supported A Plus’ Gomoa Easter Carnival – Abeiku Aggrey
23 minutes
-
GRA to tighten controls on importation of right-hand drive vehicles
41 minutes
-
You can’t leave a bigger legacy than Petroleum Hub project – Western Regional Chiefs tell President Mahama
42 minutes
-
Lawra MP cuts sod for GH₵11m multipurpose dining hall construction at Birifoh SHS
44 minutes
-
Ghana defend African Schools Football Championship title after shootout win over Burkina Faso
47 minutes
-
Ghana’s education system must evolve or risk becoming irrelevant – Patricia Obo-Nai warns
54 minutes
-
Ghana Health Service responds to dead fish incident at Tema Port
1 hour
-
David Vondee lauds Mahama for emergency Cabinet meeting and key resolutions
1 hour
-
Universities should focus on churning out impactful graduates rather than merely adding new programmes — UEW VC
1 hour