Akufo-Addo arrives in Cotonou to lead ECOWAS mission to observe Benin presidential election

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has arrived in Cotonou to begin high-level stakeholder engagements as Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission ahead of the presidential election in Benin scheduled for Sunday, April 12, 2026.

His mission, under the ECOWAS framework, is aimed at supporting a peaceful, transparent, and credible electoral process that reflects the will of the people.

Leading a multidisciplinary delegation, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is overseeing the deployment of 20 long-term observers, 80 short-term observers, and 25 young professionals who will be stationed across various parts of Benin to monitor the election.

The observation mission is guided by the 2001 ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, which mandates observers to assess key aspects of the electoral process, including the technical conduct of the polls, the neutrality of state institutions, and the overall political environment.

According to an update from ECOWAS, the presence of the mission is expected to serve as a catalyst for promoting democratic governance, stability, and credibility in the electoral process across the region.

Akufo-Addo assured to work closely with authorities in Benin to ensure that the election is conducted in a manner that upholds democratic principles and strengthens public confidence in the outcome.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.