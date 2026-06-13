Family demands independent probe into disappearance of newborn baby at Salaga Hospital

The family of a woman who recently gave birth at the Salaga Government Hospital in the Savannah Region is demanding an immediate and independent investigation into the alleged disappearance of their newborn baby girl.

The family has accused some staff of the facility, particularly a midwife who was on duty at the time, of possible involvement in the incident and is appealing to the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, and the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service to intervene and help reunite them with their child.

Speaking to Adom News, the husband of the woman, Gabuja Simon, said he took his wife to the hospital at about 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday for delivery.

According to him, between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., nurses informed him that his wife had successfully delivered a healthy baby girl.

“The nurses told me my wife had delivered a baby girl, but despite several requests, neither I nor any member of my family was allowed to see the baby,” Mr. Simon alleged.

He further claimed that after his wife was transferred from the labour ward to the postnatal ward, a midwife instructed him to travel into town to purchase some medications.

“When I returned from town, we were shocked to be told that the baby could not be found. Up till now, we still do not know where our child is,” he said.

Mr. Simon described the incident as suspicious and alleged that it could have been a calculated attempt to steal the baby.

“We want the authorities to conduct a thorough and independent investigation. We need answers, and we want our baby back,” he appealed.

According to him, the matter was reported to the Salaga Police, leading to the arrest of the midwife and another nurse who were on duty at the time of the alleged disappearance.

He said the suspects were initially detained in Salaga before being transferred to Tamale to assist with ongoing investigations.

“The two health workers were later arraigned before a court in Tamale, where they were denied bail and remanded into custody. They are expected to reappear before the court on June 18, 2026,” Mr. Simon stated.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Salaga Government Hospital, Aloysius Bokuma, says the facility has never recorded such an incident in its history.

“This is the first time we are experiencing an incident of this nature at the hospital,” Mr. Bokuma said.

He rejected claims that hospital authorities deliberately prevented the family from seeing the baby, explaining that the area they sought to access was a restricted section of the facility.

“The family was not denied access to the baby. The area they wanted to enter is a restricted section of the hospital and is not accessible to unauthorised persons,” he explained.

Mr. Bokuma noted that while cases of baby abandonment have occasionally been recorded at the facility, allegations of a missing newborn are unprecedented.

“We have had instances of baby abandonment before, but we have never recorded a case involving the disappearance of a newborn baby,” he added.

He assured the public that the hospital is fully cooperating with security agencies to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“We are cooperating fully with investigators and remain committed to uncovering the truth behind what happened,” he said.

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