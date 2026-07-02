Family announces change of venue for Beverly Afaglo’s funeral

The family of the late Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Beverly Afaglo has announced a change of venue for her funeral service ahead of her final farewell.

The funeral, which was initially scheduled to be held at the Lashibi Funeral Home, will now take place at the Forecourt of the State House on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 7:00 a.m.

Following the funeral service, the burial will be held in private.

A Thanksgiving service is also scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Action Chapel International, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Beverly Afaglo passed away on May 24, 2026, at the age of 42, just four days before what would have been her 43rd birthday.

News of her passing sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment industry, with colleagues, friends, and fans paying tribute to her legacy and vibrant personality.

She is survived by her husband and their two children.

Her family has invited relatives, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to join them in celebrating her life and paying their last respects.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.