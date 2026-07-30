Kwadwo Safo Kantanka funeral preparations continue despite court injunction

Preparations for the funeral of the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, are ongoing at Gomoa Mpata in the Central Region despite a 10-day interim injunction issued by the Accra High Court.

The court order, issued on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, temporarily restrains former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, from proceeding with the funeral arrangements pending the determination of a case before the court.

The injunction followed an announcement by Adwoa Safo’s brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, at a press conference on Monday that the July 30 funeral date was “null and void” due to unresolved disagreements over the arrangements.

He indicated that a new date would be announced later.

However, during a visit to the town, Adom News’ Kofi Adjei reported that preparations at the funeral grounds had not been suspended.

Workers were seen erecting canopies, arranging chairs and putting the venue in readiness for the ceremony, while mourners continued to arrive in VIP buses.

The continued movement of mourners and ongoing logistical activities suggest that preparations at the venue are continuing despite the court’s interim order.

The legal dispute is believed to have arisen from disagreements over the organisation of the funeral following the death of the renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The Accra High Court granted the 10-day interim injunction to preserve the status quo while the substantive case is determined.

During this period, the parties are expected to comply with the court’s directive until a final decision is reached.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is widely recognised as one of Ghana’s foremost inventors and industrialists.

Through the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group of Companies, he made significant contributions to engineering, automobile manufacturing and technological innovation in Ghana.

His death has attracted tributes from government officials, traditional leaders, religious groups and members of the public, many of whom have praised his legacy and impact on Ghana’s industrial and technological development.

Meanwhile, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is expected to be buried today at Gomoa Mpota, with the final funeral rites scheduled for July 31 at the Independence Square in Accra.

A Thanksgiving service will also be held on August 8 at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region

READ ALSO: Court restrains Adwoa Safo from proceeding with Kwadwo Safo Kantanka funeral arrangements



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