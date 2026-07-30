One-point miracle: Islamic SHS snatch NSMQ ticket after Agona SHTS battle

Audio By Carbonatix
Islamic Senior High School, Kumasi produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, recovering from a slow start to secure a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship.
The school found itself at the bottom of the standings after the opening round with 14 points, while Agona SHTS led the contest with 25 points.
But Islamic SHS refused to lie back. They regrouped in the second round, climbing to 22 points before delivering a strong performance in the third round to take the lead with 38 points.
Agona SHTS, who had maintained a strong position throughout the contest, responded to finish with 40 points, setting up a tense finale.
With just one point separating the two schools, Islamic SHS, Kumasi held their nerve to claim a dramatic 41–40 victory over Agona SHTS.
The win completes a remarkable turnaround for the Kumasi-based school, which now joins the other qualifiers from the Ashanti Region for the national championship.
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