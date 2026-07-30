Education | National

One-point miracle: Islamic SHS snatch NSMQ ticket after Agona SHTS battle

Source: Michelle Lartey   
  30 July 2026 10:32am
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Islamic Senior High School, Kumasi produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, recovering from a slow start to secure a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship.

‎The school found itself at the bottom of the standings after the opening round with 14 points, while Agona SHTS led the contest with 25 points.

‎But Islamic SHS refused to lie back. They regrouped in the second round, climbing to 22 points before delivering a strong performance in the third round to take the lead with 38 points.

‎Agona SHTS, who had maintained a strong position throughout the contest, responded to finish with 40 points, setting up a tense finale.

‎With just one point separating the two schools, Islamic SHS, Kumasi held their nerve to claim a dramatic 41–40 victory over Agona SHTS.

‎The win completes a remarkable turnaround for the Kumasi-based school, which now joins the other qualifiers from the Ashanti Region for the national championship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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