One-point miracle: Islamic SHS snatch NSMQ ticket after Agona SHTS battle

Islamic Senior High School, Kumasi produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, recovering from a slow start to secure a place at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship.

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‎The school found itself at the bottom of the standings after the opening round with 14 points, while Agona SHTS led the contest with 25 points.

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‎But Islamic SHS refused to lie back. They regrouped in the second round, climbing to 22 points before delivering a strong performance in the third round to take the lead with 38 points.

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‎Agona SHTS, who had maintained a strong position throughout the contest, responded to finish with 40 points, setting up a tense finale.

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‎With just one point separating the two schools, Islamic SHS, Kumasi held their nerve to claim a dramatic 41–40 victory over Agona SHTS.

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‎The win completes a remarkable turnaround for the Kumasi-based school, which now joins the other qualifiers from the Ashanti Region for the national championship.

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