Defective charge sheet secured my client’s freedom – Sedina Tamakloe’s lawyer explains appeal victory

The lawyer for acquitted former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, Enoch Deegbe, has revealed that his client remains in prison custody and is yet to be informed of the Court of Appeal's decision to overturn her conviction and sentence.

Tamakloe, who served as MASLOC CEO from November 2013 to January 2017, was convicted in absentia on April 16, 2024, and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour on 78 counts including stealing, conspiracy to steal, causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, and contravention of the Public Procurement Act.

Her lawyers filed a Notice of Appeal on May 9, 2024, raising nine grounds of appeal. In a written submission filed on February 10, 2026, the defence argued that the charges used to prosecute her were defective and failed to provide sufficient details about the offences she was accused of committing.

The defence contended that the charge sheet violated Article 19(2)(d) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees every accused person the right to be informed in detail of the nature of the offence charged. They cited Supreme Court and Court of Appeal decisions establishing that defective particulars of offence are fatal to a conviction and cannot be cured by evidence.

The Court of Appeal's unanimous decision sets aside the April 2024 judgment of Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe at the High Court, with the appellate court concluding that the prosecution's case fell short of the legal standard required to sustain the convictions.

Speaking moments after the ruling, Deegbe disclosed that the appellate court based its decision primarily on one key argument: that the charge sheet used to prosecute his client was fundamentally defective.

"In terms of strategy, we had come essentially on three main grounds," Deegbe explained. "On the fact that the charge sheet itself was defective. And then secondly, that in fact there was no prima facie determination against our client, and then of course we also attacked the judgment itself."

"These were the grounds, but as you may have already heard, the court only read their conclusion, and they only dwelt on the first leg of our submission, which was the defective charge sheet," he stated.

When asked about the state of his client following the judgment, Deegbe said: "I'm yet to speak to her, but as we all know, she's in cell one, and I'm sure she may have already heard the news. So I'm sure she'll be happy."

The former MASLOC CEO, who was extradited from the United States on June 9, 2026, has been in prison custody since her return to Ghana. Her conviction by the High Court in April 2024 was set aside by the Court of Appeal on Thursday, which ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

On the possibility of pursuing civil action against the state following her acquittal, Deegbe indicated that he is yet to receive instructions from his client.

"I don't have such instructions now, but I'm going to sit with my client and then based on the judgment, we'll see what steps we can take, if any," he said.

His comments come after private legal practitioner Justice Abdullai suggested that Tamakloe could be entitled to compensation following her acquittal, noting that "once you win not only on a technical basis but on the merit of the case, you are entitled to compensation if you do apply for same at the Court of Appeal or Supreme Court."

## Co-Accused Daniel Axim Remains on Bail

Daniel Axim, Tamakloe's co-accused who was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, remains out on bail pending his appeal. On January 14, 2026, the Supreme Court granted him bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

He has served nearly two years of his sentence. Following the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge Tamakloe on similar grounds, legal observers suggest he may also ultimately be acquitted and discharged.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.