Mahama heads to Jamaica to deepen Ghana-Caribbean ties and push reparations agenda

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama will undertake a four-day official visit to Kingston, Jamaica, from Sunday, August 2 to Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening Ghana’s long-standing relations with Jamaica and deepening cooperation with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The visit is also expected to reinforce Ghana’s role in advancing the global campaign for reparations over the transatlantic slave trade.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, July 30, by the Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the visit follows Ghana’s recent support to Jamaica after a major natural disaster.

The Presidency said President Mahama’s trip underscores Ghana’s continued solidarity with its Caribbean partners and highlights the enduring historical and cultural ties between Africa and its Diaspora.

A major highlight of the visit will be President Mahama’s participation in a high-level Reparations Dialogue at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, where he will join Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice-Chancellor of UWI and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission, to advance discussions on reparations for the transatlantic slave trade and its lasting impact.

The President will also pay tribute to Jamaica’s Pan-African heritage by laying a wreath at the shrine of National Hero Marcus Mosiah Garvey and visiting the Ghanaian Village Houses at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann.

The official programme will include high-level bilateral talks with the Jamaican government focusing on trade, culture and South-South cooperation.

President Mahama will also address a joint session of Jamaica’s Parliament, participate in a Trade and Investment Dialogue, tour the Kingston Freeport, receive a courtesy call from Opposition Leader Mark Golding, and attend the “Mello-Go-Roun” cultural event as Jamaica marks its 64th Independence Anniversary. Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen and Lady Allen will also host a State Dinner in his honour at King’s House.

The Presidency said the visit is expected to chart a new course for Ghana-Jamaica relations while positioning Ghana as a gateway for CARICOM’s engagement with Africa.

It added that the engagements will strengthen cooperation between the two regions and reinforce their shared commitment to pursuing reparations, promoting economic resilience and advancing South-South collaboration.

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