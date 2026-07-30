Ghana, Zimbabwe strengthen border security cooperation

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has engaged a 22-member delegation from the Zimbabwe Defence Force Joint Command and Staff Course 39 on strategies to strengthen border security, regional cooperation and national security.

The delegation, which is on an official study tour in Ghana, visited the GIS National Headquarters in Accra for strategic discussions with senior officers from various departments, including Intelligence, International Relations, Border Management and Operations.

Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (Command Post and Operations), Mr Faisal Disu, emphasised the importance of secure borders as a key pillar of national sovereignty and the protection of citizens, Ghana Immigration Service posted on social media.

He said effective border management was critical to enhancing national security while supporting economic development and regional collaboration.

The engagement brought together senior officials from both countries, including DCOI Justice Amevor, Head of Operations; DCOI Emmanuel Laryea Kwei, Head of Border Management; and Brigadier General Christopher Sibanda, leader of the Zimbabwean delegation.

The visit formed part of efforts to promote knowledge-sharing and strengthen cooperation among security institutions across the continent.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.