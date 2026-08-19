Auditor-General found no adverse findings against GoldBod – Sammy Gyamfi

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has dismissed claims that the institution recorded losses in 2025, saying the Auditor-General’s report provides clear evidence to the contrary.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, August 19, Mr Gyamfi said the Auditor-General had full access to GoldBod’s records and relevant documents during the audit of the institution’s 2025 financial statements.

He said claims that the Auditor-General did not have access to complete information were unfounded and appeared to be an attempt to discredit the findings of an independent constitutional body.

According to Mr Gyamfi, all documents requested by the auditors were provided, while queries raised during the audit process were satisfactorily addressed.

“All documents requested by them were supplied and all queries raised by them in their management letter were satisfactorily answered,” he said.

He said the outcome of the audit should put to rest allegations that GoldBod incurred losses during the period under review.

“This is why not a single, and I repeat, not a single adverse audit finding was made by the Auditor General in his 2025 Auditor Report on the Gold Board, not on imaginary losses,” Mr Gyamfi said.

The GoldBod chief executive urged the media to scrutinise the Auditor-General’s findings and establish whether the claims being made about the institution’s financial performance were supported by the official audit record.

Mr Gyamfi maintained that the allegations were inconsistent with the findings of the Auditor-General’s audit and should therefore not be presented as established fact.

He said the absence of an adverse finding in the Auditor-General’s report was significant and demonstrated that GoldBod’s 2025 financial accounts had undergone the required external scrutiny.

“Afenyo Markin and his followers have consciously chosen to disregard the Auditor General's confirmation that Gold Board did not record a professional loss,” he said.

Mr Gyamfi further criticised what he described as attempts to undermine the credibility of the Auditor-General’s findings because they did not support claims being made against GoldBod.

“This position betrays either a crass lack of understanding of how an external audit is conducted or a deliberate determination to undermine yet another independent state institution, independent constitutional body, when its findings do not suit their material narratives,” he said.

He challenged those alleging that GoldBod made losses to reconcile their claims with the Auditor-General’s report, insisting that the official audit findings should provide the basis for assessing the institution’s financial performance.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.