Bawumia engages Ghana Medical Association on health workforce and licensing concerns

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has engaged the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) on challenges confronting Ghana’s health sector, including the retention of medical professionals and concerns over proposed changes to licensing requirements.
The meeting, held at the GMA House at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, formed part of Dr Bawumia’s ongoing stakeholder consultations on issues of national importance.
The discussions, led by GMA President Professor Dr Ernest Yorke, focused on challenges affecting healthcare delivery as well as the working conditions of medical professionals.
Among the issues raised were health workforce retention, the migration of health professionals, remuneration and the distribution of doctors to underserved areas.
The meeting also considered emergency preparedness, conditions of service and deprived area allowances.
A major issue discussed was a proposal by the Medical and Dental Council to introduce an additional licensing examination for doctors trained locally.
The proposal comes amid broader concerns about the training, regulation and retention of health professionals in Ghana.
The GMA has previously highlighted workforce shortages and difficulties in attracting doctors to underserved areas, with its leadership calling for stronger incentives and improved social amenities to encourage professionals to accept rural postings.
The meeting also explored the potential role of the private sector in strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.
Dr Bawumia described the engagement as fruitful and said it underscored the need for what he termed a paradigm shift in national healthcare policy.
He said proposals emerging from the discussions could inform changes aimed at improving healthcare delivery and the conditions of service for medical professionals.
The former Vice President has been holding similar engagements with professional and business groups as part of his broader policy consultation process. Recent consultations have included discussions with traders and importers on business and trade-related concerns.
The GMA engagement forms part of that wider consultation exercise, with health workforce challenges and professional regulation emerging as key issues for consideration in future policy discussions.
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