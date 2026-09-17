Bawumia targets trade reforms to make Ghana business-friendly

Audio By Carbonatix
Trade and business policies that reduce the cost of doing business in Ghana formed the focus of a meeting between former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade Advocacy Group.
The association, which brings together traders, importers and business people, presented a range of concerns it believes are limiting the growth of businesses. These included the cost of importing goods, demurrage charges at the ports, shop rents, taxes and difficulties in accessing credit.
The discussions explored possible policy responses to the challenges, with emphasis on creating conditions that would allow businesses to expand, generate more jobs and take advantage of opportunities within Ghana and the wider sub-region.
The issue of port-related costs has also featured prominently in recent concerns from importers. Industry groups have warned that delays at Ghana’s ports are increasing cargo dwell time, storage and demurrage liabilities, while the government has announced measures aimed at reducing some demurrage costs arising from port delays.
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the engagement formed part of his policy dialogue series, through which he is gathering views from different groups on challenges affecting the economy and possible policy solutions.
He said the discussions were intended to inform policies that would make it easier to do business, widen economic opportunities and strengthen Ghana’s position as a regional trading hub.
Dr Bawumia thanked the Trade Advocacy Group for taking part in the meeting and for the ideas it put forward during the discussions.
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