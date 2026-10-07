NPP celebrates Bawumia on birthday, prays for 2028 election victory

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has celebrated former Vice President and its 2024 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on his birthday, commending his years of service to the party and the Republic of Ghana.

In a message on behalf of the NPP's national leadership and entire membership, the party extended its “warmest congratulations and heartfelt birthday wishes” to Dr Bawumia as he marks another milestone in his life.

The party said the occasion provided an opportunity to recognise his contribution to public service, describing his journey as one that continues to inspire people within the NPP's political tradition and beyond.

The NPP also offered prayers for Dr Bawumia's continued good health, strength, wisdom, courage and divine favour as he takes on future responsibilities.

It prayed for God's guidance in his endeavours and for the party to remain united around its common purpose.

The message also openly expressed the party's hope that Dr Bawumia would win the 2028 General Election and become President of Ghana.

“May the good Lord guide your steps, bless the work of your hands, unite the Party behind our common purpose and, in accordance with His divine will, grant you victory in the 2028 General Election to serve as President of the Republic of Ghana,” the party said.

The NPP further wished Dr Bawumia renewed strength, greater accomplishments, peace and fulfilment in the new chapter of his life.

It reiterated its birthday wishes and invoking God's blessings on Dr Bawumia, the NPP and the Republic of Ghana.

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