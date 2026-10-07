‘How can an office…close at 5pm?’ – Abanga questions 24-Hour Economy

Newly elected NPP National Youth Organiser, Abanga Fusani Yakubu, has questioned the implementation of the government’s 24-hour economy policy.

He said the policy raises questions when an office expected to regulate its implementation closes at 5pm.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express on Tuesday, Mr Abanga challenged the government to explain how businesses operating late into the night will be monitored.

“Right. They promise a 24-hour economy, and the 24-hour economy, which even the office itself closes at 5 p.m. How can an office that is meant to regulate an office that is supposed to operate 24 hours close at 5 p.m.?” he asked.

He questioned who would monitor businesses operating during the night.

“Who is going to monitor the rest of the people that be working at dawn, at 2 a.m., at 12 midnight and stuff?” he asked.

Mr Abanga accused the government of misleading Ghanaians over its policies. “These are all scam lies that they lie to the Ghanaian people,” he said.

He also accused the government of using social media to undermine the record of the previous NPP administration.

“They use social media to sway away from the good policies and initiatives ex-President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia did for this country by propagating lies and fake propaganda,” he said.

Mr Abanga further cited fuel prices as part of his criticism of the government.

“Yet today we can’t buy fuel. Prices of fuel have gone up GH¢20 and above,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the decline in cocoa prices, comparing the current price to what he said was paid under the previous administration.

“My father is a go-go farmer. My mom is a cocoa farmer,” he said.

“As I go further, Dr Mahmoud Baomia was buying cocoa for 3100 Ghana cedis. Today, cocoa prices have gone down. Now they are buying cocoa for GH¢2000.”

Mr Abanga rejected explanations based on changes in global cocoa prices, arguing that such factors were known when the promises were made.

“They should not even mention anything about global prices. I don’t want to hear that, but they knew there was something called global prices whilst they made those promises,” he said.

He said the NPP must now intensify its grassroots campaign ahead of the 2028 elections.

“It requires hard work. It requires sacrifice. It requires getting the right people on the ground to get the job done,” he said.

Mr Abanga said he would personally lead the party’s youth mobilisation effort across the country.

“I’ll be moving. I promise them I’m not going to be an armchair National Youth Organiser. I’ll be joining them in their various regions, constituencies very soon,” he said.

He said the ultimate goal was to mobilise enough support for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the 2028 election.

“It’s the only solution for this country,” he said.

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