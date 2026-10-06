NPP risks losing Karaga seat if Amin Adam doesn’t contest – John Boadu

Audio By Carbonatix
Newly elected National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says the party risks losing the Karaga parliamentary seat if former Finance Minister and incumbent MP, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, does not contest the constituency in the next election.
According to him, the NPP must persuade Dr Amin Adam to seek another term in Parliament, describing his continued participation in the contest as important to the party’s prospects in Karaga.
Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Monday, October 5, Mr Boadu said the party would have to “beg” Dr Amin Adam to contest again rather than allow him to step aside.
“We will have to beg him to contest again. If he doesn’t contest, we will lose the seat,” Mr Boadu said.
Dr Amin Adam has represented Karaga in Parliament since 2021 and remains the constituency’s current NPP MP. Official parliamentary records list him as the NPP’s representative for Karaga.
Mr Boadu’s comments form part of his broader position that the NPP must take strategic decisions and make difficult choices as it prepares for the 2028 general election.
He has said the party’s primary objective is to regain political power and that its decisions must ultimately serve that goal.
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