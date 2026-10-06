High taxes, water shortages push up hotel operating costs — Hotels Association

Audio By Carbonatix
Hotel operators are warning of growing pressure on the hospitality industry as rising taxes, utility bills and other operational expenses make it increasingly difficult to keep accommodation costs affordable.
The situation is particularly challenging in parts of the Central Region, where some hotels in Elmina have reportedly had to rely on water tankers after experiencing prolonged interruptions in their regular water supply.
The additional cost of securing water, according to the Ghana Hotels Association, is adding to an already difficult operating environment, with hotels having to provide water for rooms and facilities such as swimming pools from alternative sources.
President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Victor Minta, said the situation in Elmina had persisted for nearly three months, forcing hotels to spend heavily on tanker services.
“Currently, the cost of business is very high, such that in the Central Region, in Elmina specifically, for nearly three months, there’s been no water flowing through the taps,” he said.
Mr Minta also raised concerns about the tax burden on hotels, explaining that a sizeable share of revenue from room sales is absorbed by taxes before operators meet their other business expenses.
“Every hotel room you sell at approximately 100 cedis, about 20 percent is taxes. So even you have about 80 cedis left to cater for the cost of actually doing business,” he said.
Despite the cost pressures, the association says hotels are preparing promotional offers ahead of the festive season in an effort to attract more guests and encourage longer stays.
Proposed packages include offers where visitors who book several nights receive an additional night at no extra cost.
“We’re looking at how to provide promotions that provide maybe three or four nights and the fifth night free, that kind of thing, to help encourage more people to travel, to escape and to rejuvenate,” Mr Minta said.
Latest Stories
-
Parliament questions proliferation of unapproved containers in East Legon
38 minutes
-
Promotion arrears alone cannot end teachers’ strike — PRETAG
44 minutes
-
Ebi Bright alleges assault on driver in dispute with Tema Central MP
50 minutes
-
GH¢35m Darkuman 24-hour market to be completed in 16 months — MCE
57 minutes
-
NPP risks losing Karaga seat if Amin Adam doesn’t contest – John Boadu
1 hour
-
Ghana Reference Rate falls to 10.04% in October as borrowing costs ease
1 hour
-
53% of NPP delegates backed alternatives to John Boadu in chairmanship race – Mussa Dankwah
1 hour
-
High taxes, water shortages push up hotel operating costs — Hotels Association
1 hour
-
Catholic Bishops demand tougher action on tramadol, marijuana and other drugs
1 hour
-
Government positioning Banda District to become major tourism destination hub – Housing Minister
1 hour
-
Deputy Education Minister appeals to striking teachers to return to classrooms
1 hour
-
Government to involve corporate Ghana in street maintenance – Ayariga
1 hour
-
No contractor is untouchable because of political links — Agbodza
2 hours
-
Contractors to resume work on Phase Two of Kejetia Market Project
2 hours
-
Government committed to resolving teachers’ concerns - Vice President
2 hours