Gov’t begins 175-hectare Anunuso irrigation project to raise rice production

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has commenced work on a 175-hectare irrigation scheme at Anunuso Valley near Brofoyedru in the Sekyere East District of the Ashanti Region, as part of efforts to expand year-round rice production.
The Anunuso Water Conservation Scheme, being implemented through the West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP), is expected to provide reliable irrigation for at least 220 farmers belonging to the Anunuso Rice Farmers’ Cooperative.
The project is expected to significantly improve productivity, with technical estimates indicating that rice yields could rise from about 2.5 metric tonnes per hectare to five metric tonnes per hectare.
With two cropping cycles each year, the scheme could produce about 1,750 metric tonnes of paddy annually, equivalent to roughly 1,100 metric tonnes of milled rice.
The initiative is also projected to generate employment beyond the farm, with about 100 jobs expected during construction and an estimated 2,500 jobs to be created across the rice value chain once the facility becomes fully operational.
Speaking at the sod-cutting and site-possession ceremony, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, said the scheme formed part of efforts to reduce farmers’ reliance on rainfall and create conditions for more predictable agricultural production.
He said it was also aligned with the Feed Ghana Programme’s Irrigation for Wealth module.
Mr Opoku urged the beneficiary farmers to work closely with extension officers and prospective buyers to align production with market demand. He stressed that improved yields must be matched by proper harvesting, drying, storage and milling to enable locally produced rice to compete effectively.
He also directed the contractor, Nathawo Investment Properties and Investment Limited, to adhere strictly to approved specifications and deliver quality work.
The Minister called for strong supervision and urged the contractor and technical teams to prioritise local participation and respond promptly to concerns from communities around the project.
The Minister further appealed to traditional authorities, the Sekyere East District Assembly and farmers to protect the water resources and catchment areas from encroachment, pollution and erosion.
He said consultations were continuing over concerns raised by traditional authorities regarding the land agreements for the project, with the Ministry’s legal team reviewing the issues.
The Anunuso scheme forms part of a wider FSRP intervention targeting 4,800 hectares of irrigation and inland valley development. The programme covers the Kpong, Tanoso, Vea and Weta irrigation systems, as well as the Anunuso, Odaho/Odamu, Waamu/Kumi and Kawampe inland valley enclaves.
Mr Opoku said the success of the investment would ultimately be measured by whether farmers could plan their production with greater certainty, increase their harvests and improve their incomes sustainably.
He subsequently cut the sod to officially commence work on the Anunuso Water Conservation Scheme.
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