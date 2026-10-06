Government to launch new legal frameworks on social protection and gender equity

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection will, on Wednesday, October 7, officially launch three major legal and regulatory instruments aimed at strengthening Ghana’s social protection system and advancing gender equity and inclusion.

The instruments are the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148), the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) and the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522).

The launch, which will take place in Accra, will be held under the theme “Building an Inclusive, Equitable and Resilient Ghana: From Legislation to Impact.”

According to the Ministry, the three instruments represent an important step towards strengthening Ghana’s legal and institutional framework for social protection and promoting greater gender equity and inclusion.

The Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148) provides the legal foundation for a coordinated national social protection system.

The Act seeks to promote the well-being of people experiencing poverty, vulnerability and social or economic risks, while providing institutional arrangements to strengthen the coordination and delivery of social protection interventions.

The Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) provide the regulatory framework for implementing the Act.

The Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2522), meanwhile, provide the framework for implementing the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121) and advancing its objectives on gender equity and inclusion.

The Ministry said the three legal instruments will collectively provide an important framework for strengthening coordination, accountability and implementation across social protection and gender equity interventions.

They are also expected to clarify the responsibilities of institutions involved in implementing the various measures.

The Ministry said the launch will provide an opportunity to deepen public understanding of the new legal and regulatory frameworks and highlight the importance of translating their provisions into practical outcomes for citizens.

“The launch, under the theme ‘Building An Inclusive, Equitable and Resilient Ghana: From Legislation to Impact,’ highlights the need to translate laws into practical action that strengthens social protection delivery, promotes inclusion and creates greater opportunities for women and other disadvantaged groups,” the Ministry said.

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will officially launch the three legal instruments.

Government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, social protection programme stakeholders, the private sector and traditional leaders are expected to participate in the event.

The Ministry said the launch is intended to reinforce the need for effective implementation of the new frameworks to ensure that the legal provisions translate into stronger social protection delivery, greater inclusion and increased opportunities for women and other disadvantaged groups.

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