Big Dawood leads clean-up, tree-planting campaign to tackle Accra’s sanitation challenges

Audio By Carbonatix
Founder of Let Love Lead NGO, Dawood Akwesi Agyemang, popularly known as Big Dawood, is leading a community mobilisation effort to bring Ghanaians together for a clean-up and tree-planting exercise in Accra.
The Green & Clean Initiative is scheduled for Wednesday, October 7, 2026, and will begin at Afrikiko Restaurant before continuing through Independence Avenue and ending at the State House Forecourt.
Participants are expected to desilt choked drains, clean public spaces and plant more than 50 trees as part of a planned Green Legacy Corridor.
The initiative forms part of Let Love Lead NGO’s broader Culture of Cleanliness Campaign, which the organisation says will run from 2027 to 2032.
Speaking ahead of the exercise, Big Dawood said the campaign was intended to move discussions about Accra’s sanitation and flooding challenges towards practical community action.
“Accra is flooded every year. Our drains are choked and our communities continue to face the consequences of poor environmental practices. This is not the responsibility of government alone. We are not complaining; we are cleaning and greening,” he said.
He said the initiative would demonstrate what could be achieved when residents take collective responsibility for their surroundings.
“We want to demonstrate that when citizens come together and take responsibility for their environment, we can make our communities safer and more resilient,” he added.
Big Dawood has also called on organisations and community leaders to replicate similar initiatives in their communities, arguing that addressing flooding and the effects of climate change requires sustained collective action.
The initiative has attracted support from public institutions, private-sector organisations and community groups.
The Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Kofi Okyere Darko, has endorsed the initiative and is expected to participate in the tree-planting exercise as part of the President’s Green Ghana agenda.
Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, Yussif Jajah, has also been invited as Special Guest and Host MP.
He is expected to mobilise constituents, plant a Legacy Tree and speak on the importance of cleanliness to tourism and the Black Star Experience.
Ghanaian music duo Keche, BuzStopBoys and A1 Diesel are also supporting the initiative.
Beyond the October 7 exercise, organisers say the campaign will seek to encourage sustained youth participation in environmental activities, including priority consideration for 5,000 paid green jobs planned for 2027.
Let Love Lead says the initiative forms part of its broader community-focused work on environmental sanitation, community mobilisation and civic responsibility.
Big Dawood is urging Ghanaians to move beyond discussions about Accra’s environmental challenges and participate in efforts to clean, green and reclaim public spaces.
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