Chorkor community joins AC4NCA clean-up to tackle marine and coastal pollution

Residents of Chorkor in Accra have joined an initiative to tackle marine pollution and document the experiences of communities living along Ghana’s coastline.

The beach clean-up was organised by the Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) as part of a project focused on storytelling and participatory engagement in addressing coastal and marine pollution.

The exercise, held on Saturday, brought together community members, young people, volunteers and project partners to remove plastic waste and other pollutants from sections of the Chorkor coastline.

The initiative was implemented in partnership with the Pulitzer Center, PADI Foundation and Jospong Group, with Greenstoration Ghana also supporting the project.

Beyond the physical clean-up, the activity provided an opportunity for residents to share their experiences of marine pollution, changing coastal conditions and the impact of environmental challenges on their livelihoods.

Acting Executive Secretary of AC4NCA, Juliet Osei-Wusu, said meaningful climate action must involve the people directly affected by environmental challenges.

“Our approach is to move beyond simply talking about climate and environmental challenges. We want to listen to communities, understand their experiences and create opportunities for them to participate in finding solutions,” she said.

She said the Chorkor exercise demonstrated the value of bringing community voices and practical environmental action together.

Participants collected plastic bottles, sachet materials, fishing-related waste and other forms of litter from the beach.

The clean-up was also used to engage residents on waste management, marine pollution and the need for greater community participation in protecting coastal ecosystems.

Project Manager of AC4NCA, Emmanuel Ameyaw, said storytelling was a key component of the initiative because it gives communities an opportunity to document and communicate their experiences of environmental change.

“Every community has a story to tell about its environment. Through this project, we are creating a platform for people in Chorkor to share their experiences of marine pollution, changes in the coastline and the impact these challenges have on their livelihoods,” he said.

He said such stories could contribute to public awareness and help inspire action on environmental challenges facing coastal communities.

The partnership with the Pulitzer Center, PADI Foundation, Greenstoration Ghana and Jospong Group is intended to combine practical environmental action with storytelling, public awareness and community participation.

AC4NCA said the collaboration would also help amplify the voices of coastal communities affected by marine pollution and bring their experiences into wider conversations about environmental protection and climate resilience.

AC4NCA said the Chorkor exercise forms part of its broader commitment to nature-based climate action, environmental awareness and community-led responses to Ghana’s environmental challenges.

The Centre believes combining practical interventions with storytelling and participatory engagement can help ensure that the knowledge and experiences of vulnerable coastal communities inform discussions on climate resilience and sustainable development.

Further engagement with residents and other stakeholders is expected as the project continues.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.