Minority demands ministerial briefings on national clean-up exercise and Ghana’s World Cup campaign

The Minority in Parliament has called for separate ministerial briefings on the sustainability of the national clean-up exercise and Ghana's participation in the World Cup, insisting that lawmakers deserve greater accountability on both issues.

The calls were made on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 14, with Members of Parliament urging the government to provide detailed updates on plans to sustain nationwide sanitation efforts and account for Ghana's World Cup campaign.

Speaking in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, commended President John Dramani Mahama for initiating the recent national clean-up exercise but argued that the country needs a long-term sanitation strategy rather than periodic interventions.

"I want to commend President John Dramani Mahama for his initiative. However, I think that we need the Minister for Local Government, in this House, to tell us how we are going to have a sustainable clean city or nation, rather than the President having to take such initiatives," he said.

The MP called for the Minister for Local Government to appear before Parliament and present a comprehensive roadmap for maintaining environmental sanitation across the country.

"The minister should be programmed to come and give us a clear roadmap for how we are going to have a sustainable clean nation, rather than periodic clean-up exercises," he added.

Meanwhile, the First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has also called on the Minister for Youth and Sports to brief Parliament on Ghana's participation in the World Cup.

According to him, Parliament was not adequately informed before the tournament and has yet to receive an official account following Ghana's exit.

"Ghana participated in the World Cup, a mega tournament like that. We were not briefed before we participated. Now we have exited the tournament, and the minister hasn't briefed us," he said.

Mr Iddrisu urged Parliament's leadership to schedule the Minister's appearance to explain the team's preparations, performance and other issues surrounding Ghana's campaign.

"If you can schedule the minister to appear before us, then he can brief us on at least what happened because there are a lot of things that are going on," he stated.

He said the Black Stars' performance and the organisation of support for Ghanaian fans had generated widespread public concern.

"A lot of things happened at the World Cup, and a lot of Ghanaians were not happy with the way we played, the way the supporting base went," he said.

The First Deputy Minority Whip also questioned the management of tickets allocated to supporters, referring to an earlier announcement by President Mahama that some tickets would be made available to Ghanaians.

The Minority's demands come amid renewed calls for greater transparency and accountability from government ministries and agencies on matters of national interest, including sanitation and sports administration.

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