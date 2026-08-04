Jamaica’s Governor-General thanks Ghana for post-hurricane reconstruction support

Audio By Carbonatix
Jamaica's Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, has expressed gratitude to Ghana for its assistance in rebuilding parts of the Caribbean nation following the devastating hurricane that struck the country last year.
Speaking during a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama, who is on an official visit to Jamaica, Sir Patrick commended Ghana for deploying personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces to support reconstruction efforts in communities affected by the disaster.
He said Jamaica deeply appreciated Ghana's solidarity and practical support during one of the country's most challenging periods, describing the intervention as a demonstration of the strong historical and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
"Ghana's humanitarian assistance, together with the invaluable contribution of the Ghana Army Corps of Engineers, has played a meaningful role in our recovery by supporting our reconstruction of roofs in the hardest-hit communities," he said.
The reconstruction mission saw military engineers from Ghana assist in rebuilding infrastructure and restoring essential facilities damaged by the hurricane, helping affected communities recover from the destruction.
READ ALSO: Photos: Ghana deploys contingent of soldiers to Jamaica to support reconstruction efforts
President Mahama's visit to Jamaica is expected to further strengthen bilateral relations, with discussions focusing on cooperation in areas such as development, trade, education, and cultural exchange.
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