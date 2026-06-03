Ghana, Jamaica launch recruitment drive for nurses and medical specialists

The Governments of Ghana and Jamaica have launched a recruitment drive to attract qualified Ghanaian nurses and medical specialists to work in Jamaica, offering healthcare professionals an opportunity to advance their careers while contributing to the Caribbean nation's health sector.

The recruitment exercise, announced through Ghana's Ministry of Health, is seeking experienced nurses and physicians for a range of specialist positions in Jamaica.

According to the advertisement, the initiative is being undertaken through a partnership between the Government of Jamaica and the Government of Ghana to fill critical healthcare vacancies.

Among the nursing positions available are specialist roles in neonatology, oncology, critical care, nephrology, emergency care and peri-operative nursing. The programme is also open to registered nurses and registered midwives.

The recruitment drive is additionally targeting medical specialists at the fellowship level, including general surgeons, internal medicine specialists, and anaesthesiologists.

To qualify for consideration, applicants must meet the regulatory requirements of Ghana's Medical and Dental Council or the Nursing and Midwifery Council, depending on their profession.

The notice states that applicants must also possess "at least two (2) years of working experience after Post Basic Education".

Health professionals interested in the programme will be required to submit a comprehensive set of documents as part of the application process.

These include academic certificates, certificates of good standing from the relevant professional councils, current and previous appointment letters, criminal record certificates issued by the Ghana Police Service, immunisation records, birth certificates, curriculum vitae, reference letters, and valid passports.

Applicants who have changed their names are also expected to provide relevant documentation to support their applications.

The Ministry of Health has set a five-day application window for interested candidates. According to the announcement, applications opened on Monday, June 1, and will close on Friday, June 5.

Prospective applicants have been directed to submit their applications through the Ministry of Health's recruitment portal.

The notice further stated that shortlisted candidates would be required to present all supporting documents, including certified copies of their qualifications and professional registrations, during their scheduled interviews.

Officials cautioned that incomplete or unsuitable applications would not be considered.

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