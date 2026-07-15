Jamaican reggae star Fantan Mojah dies at 49

Jamaican reggae artiste Fantan Mojah has died at the age of 49, just weeks before his 50th birthday, bringing an end to a career that earned him recognition as one of the leading voices in contemporary conscious reggae.

The singer reportedly died on Tuesday, July 14, 2026 evening at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) in Kingston after suffering heart-related complications.

According to his booking agent, Vertex, the artiste’s condition worsened shortly after returning to Jamaica from the United States.

“Since he came back from the United States, he was hearty, but over the past week he started to ‘tek down’ and he was admitted to the UHWI,” booking agent Vertex said. “Last night, he was vomiting blood, and that was it. He passed away.”

Fantan Mojah, born Owen Moncrieffe, built a reputation for spiritually uplifting and socially conscious music rooted in Rastafarian beliefs. He rose to prominence with songs such as Hail the King, Corruption, Hungry, Stronger, Thanks & Praise, Nuh Build Great Man featuring Jah Cure, Most High Jah and Rasta Got Soul. His music resonated with reggae audiences across the Caribbean, Europe and Africa.

In 2025, he made his maiden performance in Ghana as a special guest of reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy at the 10th BHIM Festival held at the Accra Sports Stadium. His appearance was one of the highlights of the event, where he thrilled patrons with some of his best-known songs.

Before his death, Fantan Mojah had been preparing to perform at this year’s Reggae Jam Festival in Germany. Reports indicated that his Schengen visa had already been approved ahead of the event.

The reggae musician had battled serious health challenges in recent years. Friends said his condition deteriorated rapidly in the days leading to his death while he was staying in Portmore, and he was unable to engage in strenuous activities.

In July 2024, he was admitted to hospital in Martinique after experiencing breathing difficulties and chest tightness. Reports at the time indicated that his heart was functioning at only about 15 per cent capacity.

Despite the health scare, his condition improved significantly by early 2025, allowing him to resume touring across Europe.

Fantan Mojah is survived by at least five children. His death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from reggae lovers and fellow musicians, who have celebrated his contribution to conscious reggae and his unwavering commitment to messages of faith, justice and African consciousness.

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