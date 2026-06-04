Ghana and Jamaica strengthen bilateral relations with new cooperation agreements at third PJCC session

Ghana and Jamaica have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening historic ties following the successful conclusion of the Third Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) Ministerial Session held in Accra on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

The high-level meeting, co-chaired by Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Jamaica's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, marked a significant milestone in relations between the two countries as they seek to expand collaboration across multiple sectors, including trade, health, education, defence, tourism, culture and youth development.

The Ministerial Session was preceded by a Senior Officials Meeting on May 25, during which technical discussions were held on areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Ablakwa described the gathering as a renewal of the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Jamaica, rooted in shared ancestry, Pan-African ideals and enduring people-to-people connections.

According to him, the PJCC serves as an important platform for translating the strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations into practical and measurable benefits for their citizens.

He highlighted the need to strengthen collaboration in key sectors such as trade and investment, agriculture, education, healthcare, defence and security, tourism and the creative arts.

The Foreign Affairs Minister further stressed the importance of expanding private sector engagement between both countries to stimulate investment and create employment opportunities, particularly for young people.

He also reiterated Ghana's commitment to enhancing cooperation in healthcare, cultural diplomacy and diaspora engagement, while acknowledging the deep historical links shared by both nations through the transatlantic experience and common African heritage.

Mr. Ablakwa also expressed appreciation for Jamaica's support for United Nations Resolution A/RES/80/250, which he noted reflects the strong alignment between the two countries on matters of international significance.

Responding on behalf of the Jamaican delegation, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith underscored the significance of reconvening the PJCC after nearly two decades since the second session was held in Kingston.

She described the meeting as a demonstration of the renewed determination of both governments to strengthen cooperation based on shared values, common philosophy and rich cultural heritage.

The Jamaican Foreign Affairs Minister noted that relations between Ghana and Jamaica extend far beyond the establishment of formal diplomatic ties in 1958, drawing strength from centuries of shared history and cultural connections.

She expressed gratitude to the Government of Ghana for the support extended to Jamaica during its reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

Senator Johnson Smith reaffirmed Jamaica's commitment to broadening cooperation under the PJCC framework, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, defence, air services, arts and culture.

As part of efforts to promote sports development and knowledge exchange, she announced Jamaica's readiness to offer scholarships to Ghanaian athletes and coaches.

The Jamaican Foreign Minister also revealed plans for a trade mission to Ghana in the near future, aimed at strengthening commercial relations and encouraging greater collaboration between businesses in both countries.

The proposed mission is expected to explore investment opportunities and identify areas where Ghanaian and Jamaican enterprises can forge strategic partnerships.

She further commended Ghana's willingness to deploy healthcare professionals to support Jamaica's healthcare sector, describing the initiative as a practical demonstration of South-South cooperation and mutual solidarity.

The proposed arrangement is expected to help address workforce needs within Jamaica's health system while creating professional opportunities for qualified Ghanaian medical personnel.

One of the major outcomes of the Ministerial Session was the signing of several agreements designed to formalise and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The agreements signed included:

The Agreed Minutes of the Third PJCC Session;

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Jamaica on Defence Cooperation;

An Exchange of Notes amending the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Arts and Culture;

A Bilateral Agreement on the Recruitment of Ghanaian Health Professionals for Jamaica; and

A Joint Communiqué outlining the shared commitments and future direction of the partnership.

The defence cooperation agreement is expected to enhance collaboration in areas such as training, security cooperation and capacity building, while the revised arts and culture agreement seeks to promote cultural exchange and preserve the shared heritage of both nations.

The healthcare agreement, meanwhile, represents a significant step towards addressing human resource needs in Jamaica's health sector while creating avenues for professional development and employment for Ghanaian healthcare workers.

Analysts view the outcomes of the Third PJCC Session as a positive development in South-South cooperation, highlighting the growing importance of partnerships among developing nations in addressing common challenges and advancing shared development goals.

Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and ensuring the effective implementation of all agreements reached.

The two sides pledged to strengthen institutional mechanisms for monitoring progress and to sustain engagement across all sectors identified under the PJCC framework.

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