CDH Financial Holdings pays tribute to Omane Boamah

Group Chief Executive Officer of CDH Financial Holdings Limited, Dr Emmanuel Adu-Sarkodie, has paid tribute to the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, saying he remained committed to Ghana until his death, choosing to stay and contribute to the country's development despite its challenges.

Speaking at the maiden annual lecture held in honour of the late minister at Burma Hall on Tuesday, August 4, Dr Adu-Sarkodie described Dr Omane Boamah as a "fierce patriot" whose unwavering belief in Ghana's potential inspired those around him.

According to him, the late Defence Minister believed that Ghanaians had a responsibility to remain in the country and work collectively to build a better future rather than seek opportunities elsewhere.

"He was fiercely patriotic. He was a true Ghanaian and did not want to leave the country.

"He always said people built where we want to go, and they had problems there but they stayed and built it, so we will stay and build Ghana, and this is the man we are here to honour."

Dr Adu-Sarkodie said Dr Omane Boamah's life exemplified selfless service and dedication to national development, adding that his commitment to Ghana should serve as an inspiration to present and future generations.

"We have gathered here once again to hear God's word inspired by the life of a man who lived his word," he said, urging participants to reflect on the values and principles that defined the late minister's public service.

The annual lecture was organised to preserve the memory of Dr Omane Boamah and celebrate his contributions to Ghana's development, while highlighting the ideals that guided his life and career.

Dr Omane Boamah was among eight people who died in a Ghana Air Force Z-9EH helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, while travelling to the Ashanti Region.

The crash also claimed the lives of the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed; Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator, Dr Samuel Sarpong; National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Vice-Chairman Samuel Aboagye; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala; Flight Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu; and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah of the Ghana Air Force.

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