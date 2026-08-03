SHEILD and Upper West Regional Hospital strengthen partnership ahead of dialysis unit commissioning

A delegation from Sustainable Health Education and Interventions Limited (SHEILD) Ghana has paid a working visit to the Upper West Regional Hospital (UWRH) in Wa ahead of the official commissioning of the hospital's expanded dialysis unit scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

The visit formed part of preparations for the landmark event and sought to reinforce the growing partnership between SHEILD Ghana and the hospital in improving access to specialised healthcare services in the Upper West Region.

Led by Board Director, Dr Sylvia Anie, the delegation held discussions with the hospital's management to review the successful implementation of the dialysis expansion project and assess the facility's readiness for the commissioning ceremony.

Readiness assessment

The SHEILD team was received by the Acting Medical Director of the Upper West Regional Hospital, Dr (Med.) Philip K.K. Baabiineh, who led the hospital's management during the engagement.

Discussions centred on the successful completion of the expanded dialysis unit, operational preparedness for the commissioning ceremony and future areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening healthcare delivery in the region.

Following the meeting, members of the delegation toured the expanded dialysis facility, inspected the newly installed dialysis equipment and assessed the venue designated for the commissioning to ensure all logistical and operational arrangements were on course.

The expanded dialysis unit is expected to significantly improve access to life-saving renal care for patients in the Upper West Region and neighbouring parts of northern Ghana, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances to access dialysis treatment.

Future collaboration

Beyond preparations for the commissioning, both institutions explored additional areas for strategic partnership to improve healthcare infrastructure and specialised medical services.

One of the key issues discussed was the need to strengthen the hospital's medical oxygen gas plant, which management identified as critical infrastructure for enhancing emergency response, intensive care and specialised clinical services.

The discussions also focused on sustaining the gains made through the dialysis project and identifying further interventions that would improve patient care and health outcomes across the region.

The visit reaffirmed the shared commitment of SHEILD Ghana and the Upper West Regional Hospital to building sustainable partnerships capable of expanding equitable access to quality healthcare.

Commitment to healthcare

SHEILD Ghana is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to advancing public health through health education, strategic partnerships and community-based interventions.

Working with government agencies, healthcare institutions and development partners, the organisation supports initiatives aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to specialised medical services, particularly for underserved communities.

Among its flagship interventions are the establishment of dialysis centres and support for kidney care services, including projects at the Ghana Police Hospital, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital and, most recently, the expanded dialysis unit at the Upper West Regional Hospital.

Delegation

The SHEILD delegation comprised Board Directors Dr John Nkrumah Mills, Dr Sylvia Anie, Francis Gariba and Samuel A. Nyampong, supported by consultants Kwabena Ahudey Sr and David Apinga, as well as biomedical engineers specialising in dialysis machines and renal care equipment.

The Upper West Regional Hospital team included Acting Medical Director Dr (Med.) Philip K.K. Baabiineh, Hospital Administrator Francis Luguniah, Chief Finance Officer John Sakat Larry, Hospital PRO Prosper Konlan and other senior officials.

The expanded dialysis unit, valued at approximately GH¢4 million, is championed and expected to be officially commissioned by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in collaboration with SHEILD Ghana, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Upper West Parliamentary Caucus and other development partners as part of efforts to improve access to specialist kidney care in northern Ghana.

It forms part of Speaker Bagbin’s personal commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare services for the people of the Upper West and neighbouring regions.

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