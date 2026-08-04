CHRAJ, PTI train MPs on strengthening human rights oversight

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), in collaboration with the Parliamentary Training Institute (PTI) and with support from UNFPA Ghana, has organised a two-day capacity-building programme for members of Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights and its supporting officers.

The training was aimed at enhancing participants’ understanding of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) while strengthening their ability to promote effective legislation, oversight and accountability within Ghana’s democratic governance framework.

The programme equipped Members of Parliament and parliamentary staff with knowledge and skills to support evidence-based decision-making and improve the legislature’s role in protecting and advancing human rights.

CHRAJ said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary oversight mechanisms and ensure that human rights considerations remain central to policy formulation and legislative processes.

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