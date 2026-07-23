CHRAJ denies claims Deputy Commissioner sentenced Chairman Wontumi

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has dismissed as false claims circulating on social media alleging that its Deputy Commissioner, Mercy Larbi, presided over the High Court proceedings that sentenced New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years' imprisonment.

In a disclaimer issued on Wednesday, July 22, CHRAJ said posts shared by Facebook user Frank Mandela Bawumia and the TikTok account blakk360 wrongly identified Mrs Larbi as the judge who handed down the sentence.

The Commission stressed that the Deputy Commissioner neither presided over the case nor played any role in the proceedings.

"The publication and circulation of her photograph in connection with the sentence are false, misleading, and without factual basis," the Commission stated.

It added that the posts appeared designed to mislead the public, undermine confidence in the administration of justice and unfairly expose Mrs Larbi to public criticism and reputational damage.

CHRAJ urged the public to disregard the claims and refrain from sharing them further. It also called on media organisations, bloggers, content creators and the general public to verify information through credible and official sources before publishing or circulating it.

"Our Commission remains committed to upholding its integrity, independence and impartiality of the justice delivery system and will continue to discharge its mandate with professionalism, fairness and fidelity to the rule of law," the statement added.

The clarification follows the judgment delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay of the High Court in Accra, who convicted Chairman Wontumi on two counts in the Akonta Mining illegal mining case and sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently.

The court also fined him 10,000 penalty units on each count, while Akonta Mining Limited was fined 15,000 penalty units on each of the two counts on which it was convicted.

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