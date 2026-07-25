Wontumi should not be made a sacrificial lamb to deter illegal mining – Atta Akyea

Audio By Carbonatix
Lead counsel for Chairman Wontumi, Samuel Atta Akyea, has indicated that his client's 20-year prison sentence will be challenged on appeal, describing the punishment as excessively harsh and arguing that deterrence alone cannot justify such a lengthy custodial term.
His comments follow the sentencing of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, to 20 years' imprisonment over illegal mining activities on the Samreboi concession in the Western Region.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, July 25, Atta Akyea criticised the trial judge's reliance on deterrence in sentencing, insisting that Wontumi should not be singled out to send a broader message against illegal mining.
"The judge said something you should pay attention to — deterrence. You cannot use Wontumi as a sacrificial lamb to address a larger problem," he said.
According to him, imposing a severe sentence on one individual would not necessarily deter others from committing crimes, pointing to violent offences that continue despite stiff penalties. "The people who are taking guns to shoot others, are they deterred by this?" he asked.
Mr Atta Akyea confirmed that the severity of the sentence would form a central ground of appeal.
"Oh yes, indeed. It's too harsh. It's very harsh," he said when asked whether the sentence would be challenged.
Responding to suggestions that his absence from court on the day judgment was delivered may have affected the outcome, the lawyer dismissed the claim, saying his presence would not have altered the judge's decision.
"I couldn't have improved upon the law if I were in court. The judge was ready to deliver the decision and had indicated she would not defer it," he explained.
He added that the written motion filed on behalf of his client had already set out all the legal arguments, which the court acknowledged and considered before delivering its judgment.
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