Togbe Afrika, Enam, Jah Phinga to light up Dzodze-Penyi at “Togbe Afrika Homecoming” Concert

Music lovers in the Volta Region and beyond are set for a memorable night as veteran Ghanaian musician Togbe Afrika returns to the music scene with a major homecoming concert.

The much-anticipated event dubbed “TOGBE AFRIKA HOMECOMING” is scheduled for Saturday, 29th August 2026, at Infinity Stars Hotel, Dzodze-Penyi.

It would draw thousands of music lovers, including young people, traditional leaders, entertainment personalities, and entrepreneurs, among others.

Togbe Afrika, who began his music career officially around 1997, is returning to the stage after spending nearly two decades away from active music.

His return is expected to evoke strong memories among a generation of music lovers who grew up listening to some of his popular songs, particularly his hiplife hit “Danye Sidzima,” which became widely known among adults and children at the time.

He was also known for gospel-oriented music, including “Menyabe Awoenam,” alongside several other musical works that helped establish his identity within the Ghanaian music landscape.

After years away from active music, Togbe Afrika says he is ready “to reconnect with the people, the culture and the music that shaped his early years.”

A return to his roots

Speaking about the upcoming event, Togbe Afrika explained that the choice of Dzodze-Penyi as the location for his comeback concert is deeply personal.

According to him, he grew up in the Penyi and Dzodze area and received part of his basic education there. The homecoming is therefore not simply an entertainment event but an opportunity to return to the community that played an important role in shaping his life.

He said his decision to organise the event in Dzodze-Penyi is also connected to his plans to embark on a much larger national programme that will take his music, education, entrepreneurship and international opportunities to young people across Ghana.

He believes that before embarking on such a journey, it is important to first return home, meet his elders, seek their blessings and formally inform them about his plans.

The Togbe Afrika Homecoming, therefore, represents more than a musical comeback.

It represents a return to his roots, a celebration of culture, a reconnection with his people and the beginning of a new national journey.

Enam and Jah Phinga join the line-up

Adding to the excitement is the appearance of Ghanaian female artiste Enam, who recently emerged as a Telecel Ghana Music Awards winner in the Best Female category

Enam is expected to bring her powerful performance and contemporary Ghanaian sound to the stage as part of the star-studded line-up.

Also joining the bill is Jah Phinga, a versatile rapper known for his ability to deliver powerful performances in Ewe, Twi and English.

Jah Phinga's appearance is expected to further strengthen the cultural identity of the event while providing a platform for contemporary Volta music and talent.

The combination of Togbe Afrika's classic catalogue, Enam's contemporary sound and Jah Phinga's lyrical versatility is expected to create a unique musical experience for patrons.

More than a concert

While the event is expected to deliver a major night of entertainment, Togbe Afrika says the Homecoming has a much deeper purpose.

One of the key objectives of the programme is to use music and personal experience to encourage young people to stay away from *drug abuse, alcoholism and other destructive behaviours that threaten the future of the youth.

Togbe Afrika believes that young people need to hear real-life experiences and be reminded that their lives have value and that there are opportunities available to them if they remain focused.

He intends to use his own journey from music to entrepreneurship and international diplomatic engagement as an example to encourage young people to think beyond their immediate circumstances.

Creating awareness about international scholarship opportunities

The programme will also provide an opportunity to share information about international education opportunities, including the Indonesian scholarship opportunities available to eligible Ghanaian students.

Togbe Afrika, who serves as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Ghana, has been actively involved in promoting educational and people-to-people relations between Ghana and Indonesia.

He believes young people should be exposed to opportunities that can change the direction of their lives.

His message to the youth is simple: do not destroy tomorrow because of temporary pleasure today.

He wants young people to understand that education, skills development, entrepreneurship and international exposure can provide alternative pathways to a better future.

Togbe Afrika wants to produce the next generation

The musician has also revealed that his return to music is not solely about reviving his own career.

He says he intends to use his experience and resources to help identify, develop and produce emerging musicians.

Through ROIS MUSIC PRODUCTIONS, he hopes to support young talents from Dzodze, Penyi, Aflao, Denu, Agbozume, Klikor, Akatsi, Abor, Ave Dakpa and other communities across the Volta Region and Ghana.

He plans to assist promising musicians with songwriting, music production, mentorship and other aspects of their careers.

For Togbe Afrika, the comeback is therefore also about opening doors for others.

He believes that established musicians have a responsibility to create pathways for the next generation rather than simply building their own careers.

VOLTA talents to take the stage

The Dzodze-Penyi Homecoming will also provide a platform for several emerging and established talents from the surrounding communities.

Artistes from Dzodze-Penyi, Aflao-Denu, Agbozume-Klikor, Akatsi-Abor and Ave Dakpa are expected to perform during the event.

This, according to the organisers, is intended to showcase the depth of talent within the Volta Region and create an environment where established musicians and upcoming artistes can share the same platform.

The event is expected to attract approximately 4,000 patrons, making it one of the major entertainment gatherings in the area.

From Dzodze-Penyi to the rest of Volta

The Dzodze-Penyi event will only be the beginning.

According to Togbe Afrika, the management of ROIS MUSIC PRODUCTIONS has planned additional homecoming programmes across the Volta Region.

The next phase is expected to extend to communities including Keta, Anloga, Adutor, Dabala and Sogakofe, before moving to Juapong.

The programmes are expected to create additional opportunities for local musicians, entrepreneurs, young people and communities to participate in the growing entertainment and cultural economy of the region.

The Togbe Afrika University Campus tour

Following the regional homecoming programmes, Togbe Afrika and his team are preparing for a much larger national initiative beginning in November.

The TOGBE AFRIKA UNIVERSITY CAMPUS TOUR will combine:

MUSIC • EDUCATION • TOURISM • ENTREPRENEURSHIP • GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES

The programme is expected to take Togbe Afrika to universities and tertiary institutions across Ghana, beginning in the Volta Region.

The objective is to combine entertainment with meaningful engagement with students and young people, particularly around education, entrepreneurship, international opportunities and responsible living.

The first major campus programmes are expected to take place in Ho and Hohoe, before the initiative expands to other parts of Ghana.

Togbe Afrika says the initiative is part of his broader vision of using his platform to inspire young people while promoting Ghanaian music, culture and tourism.

A diplomat, entrepreneur and musician

Togbe Afrika's return to music comes at a time when he has established himself in several other areas.

Outside music, he is an entrepreneur and serves as President of ROIS GROUP, with interests spanning several sectors.

He also serves as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia to Ghana, giving him a unique profile that brings together music, business, diplomacy, education and international relations.

His decision to return to music after years away has therefore generated considerable interest among fans who knew him during his earlier musical career.

For many, the Homecoming represents an opportunity to witness an artiste from an earlier generation reconnect with his audience while introducing himself to a new generation.

A call to the Volta Region

Togbe Afrika is calling on residents of Dzodze, Penyi, Aflao, Denu, Agbozume, Klikor, Akatsi, Abor, Ave Dakpa and communities across the Volta Region to come out in their numbers and support the event.

He is also inviting traditional leaders, government representatives, businesses, corporate organisations, development partners, media houses, bloggers, tourism stakeholders and the Ghanaian diaspora to support the initiative.

He believes that successful events of this nature can help create visibility for the Volta Region, support local businesses, promote tourism and provide platforms for young people and emerging talents.

Date: Saturday, 29th August 2026

Venue: Infinity Stars Hotel, Penyi

Featuring: Togbe Afrika • Enam • Jah Phinga • Other Volta Artistes

Powered by: ROIS Travels

Media Partner: ROIS TV

Expected Attendance: Approximately 4,000+

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.