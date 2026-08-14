Otumfuo pushes for funding to complete Boankra Inland Port

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called for renewed efforts to secure funding for the completion of the Boankra Integrated Inland Port, warning that further delays could expose the state to significant financial losses.

He made the call when the Governing Board of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), led by its Chairman, Mike Hammah, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.

The delegation used the meeting to draw attention to the long-delayed project and appealed for continued support from the Asantehene to secure the government’s commitment towards completing at least the first phase and making it operational.

Chief Executive Officer of the GSA, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, said the project remains critical to improving inland cargo transportation and reducing pressure on Ghana’s road network.

He urged Otumfuo to continue advocating for the necessary government support to ensure the project is completed.

The Boankra Integrated Inland Port is expected to serve as an inland logistics hub for cargo, particularly transit trade, while creating opportunities for businesses and employment along the logistics value chain.

Responding to the appeal, Otumfuo called on the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to revisit previous arrangements under which it was expected to provide financial support towards the project.

He cautioned that failing to complete the facility after the substantial resources already invested could result in considerable losses to the state.

The Asantehene proposed that any financial support from the GPHA could be converted into shares in the project, urging the two institutions to engage and agree on a workable arrangement to unlock the funds needed for construction.

Otumfuo further pledged to engage the government and advocate for the necessary approvals and directives to facilitate the release of funds for the project.

He expressed hope that the Boankra project would be completed and commissioned soon, citing its potential to ease congestion on Ghana’s roads, support transit trade and generate employment.

The meeting also formed part of efforts by the newly constituted GSA Governing Board to introduce itself to the Asantehene and discuss strategic issues affecting Ghana’s trade and logistics sector.

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