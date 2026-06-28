Otumfuo urges pharmacists to uphold standards as Pharmaceutical Society marks 90 years

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana not to sacrifice professional standards in its efforts to expand the profession, stressing that quality must remain the defining feature of pharmacy education and practice.

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour at the Society's 90th anniversary celebration held at Manhyia Palace on Sunday, June 28, the Asantehene said the future of pharmacy in Ghana should be measured by the competence of its professionals rather than their numbers.

He encouraged pharmacists to continue demonstrating their indispensable role within Ghana's healthcare system by placing greater emphasis on patient-centred care and maintaining the highest professional standards.

The anniversary celebration brought together pharmacists from across the country to reflect on the history and evolution of pharmacy education in Ghana, assess the profession's progress and discuss strategies for its future development.

The Asantehene also called on the government to prioritise the training, development and deployment of pharmacists as part of broader efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare system.

"I will state this plainly, no health system can function effectively without a strong, well-trained and properly utilised pharmaceutical workforce," he said.

He added that investments in healthcare should deliberately include the development and deployment of pharmacists across all levels of healthcare delivery.

"Investments in healthcare must include deliberate attention to the development and deployment of pharmacists across all levels of care. I expect that we will move forward with clarity, discipline and purpose," he stated.

The Asantehene's remarks underscored the critical contribution of pharmacists to improving healthcare delivery and ensuring safe, effective and accessible pharmaceutical services across the country.

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