Otumfuo backs Ghana Sports Fund, calls for broader sports development and national fitness drive

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has pledged his full support for the Ghana Sports Fund, describing the initiative as a critical national intervention capable of transforming sports development, youth empowerment, and public health in Ghana.

The revered monarch gave the assurance when a delegation from the Ghana Sports Fund, led by Board Chairperson Professor Koryoe Anim-Wright, paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace as part of ongoing stakeholder engagements across the country.

The delegation also included the Administrator of the Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, and other officials of the institution.

The visit formed part of efforts by the Ghana Sports Fund to introduce its mandate, build strategic partnerships, and rally support from influential national figures towards the sustainable development of sports in Ghana.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Prof. Anim-Wright expressed appreciation to the Asantehene for the warm reception and encouragement offered to the delegation.

“We wanted to introduce what the Ghana Sports Fund stands for to His Royal Majesty, and that is exactly what we did this afternoon. He was very receptive and pleased to learn about the initiative,” she stated.

According to Prof. Anim-Wright, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II demonstrated keen interest in the objectives of the Fund and pledged to support its success in every possible way.

“He offered his support wherever and however we may need it and also gave valuable advice on the way forward. Like everyone who understands the mandate of the Ghana Sports Fund, there is a genuine desire to ensure that it succeeds because it is beneficial not just to Ghana, but to all Ghanaians,” she added.

She noted that the endorsement by the Asantehene represents a significant boost to the credibility and national importance of the Fund, particularly as it seeks to establish long-term sustainability, accountability, and public trust.

Prof. Anim-Wright stressed that the Ghana Sports Fund is committed to building transparent governance and financial structures capable of attracting support from both local and international stakeholders.

Also speaking after the engagement, Dr Wuaku outlined the broader vision and long-term objectives of the Fund, emphasising that the institution is focused not only on sports financing but also on building a sustainable national framework for sports development.

“The Fund is here to become solid. We are trying to establish the fundamental principles and foundations necessary for sustainability. We are building credibility structures that everybody, both in Ghana and outside Ghana, can trust enough to donate to or invest huge sums of money into sports development,” Dr Wuaku explained.

He disclosed that although several institutions and individuals have expressed interest in supporting the initiative, the Fund is intensifying efforts to attract major investments and partnerships from corporate organisations, faith-based institutions, philanthropists, and development partners.

“We are inviting corporate bodies, faith-based organisations, individuals, and everybody to come on board in building Ghana’s Sports Fund,” he appealed.

Dr Wuaku said the mandate of the Fund extends beyond mobilising financial resources for sporting activities, adding that it seeks to transform sports into a significant contributor to Ghana’s economic growth and national development.

According to him, the Fund aims to identify and nurture talent from the grassroots, support professional athlete development, invest in modern sports infrastructure, and position Ghana as a destination for international sporting competitions.

“We are looking at a future where sports becomes a significant line on Ghana’s GDP. We want to produce professionals, build infrastructure capable of attracting international competitions, and identify talents from schools, communities, streets, and grassroots levels across the country,” he said.

He added that the Fund seeks to create opportunities for young people while generating wealth, jobs, and international recognition for Ghana through sports.

During the engagement, the Asantehene called for a more inclusive and balanced approach to sports development, cautioning against excessive focus on football at the expense of other sporting disciplines.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II stressed that lesser-known sports also possess enormous potential and must receive equal investment, support, and development opportunities.

The monarch further observed that financial constraints continue to limit the participation of many women in sports and called for deliberate efforts to empower and encourage more females to take part in sporting activities.

He also highlighted the strong link between sports and public health, noting that the wellbeing of Ghanaians depends largely on active participation in physical exercise and sporting activities.

The Asantehene therefore encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to take fitness and sports seriously, not only as a career path but also as an essential part of healthy living and national productivity.

The Ghana Sports Fund, established under the Ghana Sports Fund Act, 2025 (Act 1159), is mandated to mobilise, manage, and invest financial resources for the sustainable development of sports in Ghana.

Officials of the Fund say the institution is committed to building a credible, transparent, and impactful sports financing system capable of transforming Ghana’s sports sector into a sustainable engine for economic growth, youth empowerment, infrastructure development, and national transformation.

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